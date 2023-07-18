Lecco out of B, Perugia’s appeal accepted. Rejected Reggina-breaking latest news

by the Sports Editor

The decision of the guarantee college, the last degree of sports justice: now the green light for appeals to the TAR and the Council of State

Sensational decision of the College of Guarantee, the last degree of sports justice, which accepts the appeal of Perugia against Lecco in Serie B and rejects (but this was more awaited) that of Reggina. Serie B is now in chaos and to know its format and composition it will be necessary to wait for the appeals to the administrative justice, the one to the Tar (set for 2 August) and then to the Council of State on 29.

Here is the device. The section of the Collegio di Garanzia dello Sport on disputes regarding admission and exclusion from professional competitions, chaired by Tammaro Maiello, president of the Section of the Court of Auditors, «at the outcome of the session of hearings held today», «accepted , pursuant to which in the justification», the appeal filed by Perugia against the FIGC, Lega di B and against Lecco for «the cancellation of the official press release from the Federation» relating to the «consequent admission» of the Lombard club to the next Serie A championship B. From which Reggina was and remains excluded, whose appeal was instead declared «in part inadmissible and in part unfounded».

Siena’s appeal rejected – excluded from Serie C 2023-24 – and Foggia’s appeal declared inadmissible, again against Lecco’s admission to the next Serie B.

Lecco had been admitted to Serie B by the FIGC federal council, having read the opinion of the Commission for infrastructure criteria. The Lombards, promoted to Serie B at the end of the very long C playoffs, have the stadium problem. The documentation certifying the availability of Euganeo di Padova for future home matches arrived late, but the final against Foggia had been played late (by a week) due to the appeal by Siena, which had pushed forward the games from inside or out. However, the guarantee college wanted to reiterate the peremptoriness of respecting the deadlines.

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

