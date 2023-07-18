Home » Lecco out of B, Perugia’s appeal accepted. Rejected Reggina-breaking latest news
Sports

Lecco out of B, Perugia’s appeal accepted. Rejected Reggina-breaking latest news

by admin
Lecco out of B, Perugia’s appeal accepted. Rejected Reggina-breaking latest news

by the Sports Editor

The decision of the guarantee college, the last degree of sports justice: now the green light for appeals to the TAR and the Council of State

Sensational decision of the College of Guarantee, the last degree of sports justice, which accepts the appeal of Perugia against Lecco in Serie B and rejects (but this was more awaited) that of Reggina. Serie B is now in chaos and to know its format and composition it will be necessary to wait for the appeals to the administrative justice, the one to the Tar (set for 2 August) and then to the Council of State on 29.

Here is the device. The section of the Collegio di Garanzia dello Sport on disputes regarding admission and exclusion from professional competitions, chaired by Tammaro Maiello, president of the Section of the Court of Auditors, «at the outcome of the session of hearings held today», «accepted , pursuant to which in the justification», the appeal filed by Perugia against the FIGC, Lega di B and against Lecco for «the cancellation of the official press release from the Federation» relating to the «consequent admission» of the Lombard club to the next Serie A championship B. From which Reggina was and remains excluded, whose appeal was instead declared «in part inadmissible and in part unfounded».

Siena’s appeal rejected – excluded from Serie C 2023-24 – and Foggia’s appeal declared inadmissible, again against Lecco’s admission to the next Serie B.

Lecco had been admitted to Serie B by the FIGC federal council, having read the opinion of the Commission for infrastructure criteria. The Lombards, promoted to Serie B at the end of the very long C playoffs, have the stadium problem. The documentation certifying the availability of Euganeo di Padova for future home matches arrived late, but the final against Foggia had been played late (by a week) due to the appeal by Siena, which had pushed forward the games from inside or out. However, the guarantee college wanted to reiterate the peremptoriness of respecting the deadlines.

See also  Nba Draft, Paolo Banchero first choice: 'More than a dream'

July 17, 2023 (change July 17, 2023 | 22:58)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

The best dog breeds for running

Tennis: Misolic moves into the Bastad round of...

Basketball Trieste, hit Ariel Folly. Here is the...

St. Louis Cardinals Defeat Miami Marlins 6-4, Extending...

Inter, Inzaghi breaks the ‘two years’ taboo of...

Charges against ex-Manchester United star Ryan Giggs dropped

Thomas Bricca murder in Alatri, father and son...

The best Icelandic footballer Haraldsson transferred from FC...

NBA, ideal team of the Summer League and...

Commonwealth Games: Victoria withdraws staging

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy