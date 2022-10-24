Listen to the audio version of the article

It seemed like another day for Ferrari to forget: with Sainz excluded after a contact at turn one and Leclerc having to climb up from twelfth place due to the use of the fifth drive unit of 2022, the day had started very uphill. The victory went to Red Bull but in the end Lecerc’s third place saves the team morale a bit even if the drivers and constructors rankings suffer.

Fortunately, the show was not lacking and, in front of so many VIPs and almost half a million spectators in attendance throughout the weekend, it was a fairly safe and all in all pleasant race to see because it was never boring. Despite being a recently conceived circuit, where the grand prix has reached its tenth edition, the Austin track also in 2022 hosted a race on the limits of the incredible, with many drivers who staged overtaking really to the limit and, thanks even at large roadway sizes and considerable escape spaces, no one was hurt.

Max’s performance was incredible, with two historic overtakes on Leclerc. Hamilton’s effort is fantastic, showing lion-like determination and almost enough capacity to counter Verstappen but at the same time abundant enough to keep Ferrari at bay, despite his reds being able to qualify better. You could see that he was on the day to get results: he wanted to stay above 60% of podiums compared to the races held (better than him only Fangio) and perhaps he also believed he could win: for this reason he had already returned to change tires on lap 12 , attempting an undercut like in the old days. However, thanks to Verstappen’s first place and Perez’s fourth, the constructors’ championship is comfortably brought home by Red Bull: it is the fifth in their history after the 2010-2013 ‘3-in-a-row’ at the hands of Vettel and Webber.

A fantastic race also for Alonso, despite the incredible accident he was involved in, which did not affect his car. Excellent work also for Vettel, who gained points despite his pit stop being a disaster. Additionally, Norris demonstrated an impressive amount of overtaking, which contributed to his sixth place finish. Unfortunately for Sainz, the collision with Russell caused him to retire from the race: although the sanction arrived soon – within the terms of the gp-, even on this lap the FIA ​​will not be spared from controversy because the penalty of only 5 seconds Russell seems to many underpowered compared to the impact his imprudence had, as he forced the Ferrari driver to retire as soon as he could hardly reach his garage. Even though he was the fastest in the race, the young English driver lacked style when he said on the radio that ‘Sainz closed him’: nobody believed it and, above all, his fault was so evident that it was annoyed. not a little the opponents for the lack of objectivity. Leclerc finished with a respectable third place even if that didn’t stop Mercedes from getting closer in the constructors’ standings and Hamilton from blowing Sainz on the neck in that drivers: thanks to both of the star’s well-qualified three-point defenders, after Austin in fact, the Spaniard, yesterday at zero points, is only four points ahead of the seven-time world champion. The good news is that Perez, fourth in Texas, again gives the provisional second place in the drivers ranking to Leclerc.

Therefore, the greatest satisfactions went to Red Bull. For the Dutch driver it is 33 career success. A number that has just allowed him to overtake Alonso, at 32. And now he has Ayrton Senna in his sights at 41. And then: eighth consecutive victory for the Milton Keys team. Furthermore, Horner’s team took their thirteenth victory in nineteen races in the 2022 season, with three races still to go. And the contemporaneity with the fifth constructors’ title which, as mentioned, had been missing since 2013, constitutes a sort of ‘tribute’ to best honor Saturday’s great loss. At the age of 78, in fact, he left the earthly world the histrionic but effective co-founder of the Red Bull universe, who disappeared one day before the United States Grand Prix due to an unbeatable illness.