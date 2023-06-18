Leclerc and the controversy with Ferrari at the Canadian GP. What happened – breaking latest news

Of Daniel Sparisci

The Monegasque first attacks the low wall on strategy in qualifying for the Canadian GP: «They didn’t listen to me». Then he apologizes after a confrontation with Fred Vasseur

First the broadsides then the apologies. Charles Leclerc he lost his serenity, the controversy at the end of qualifying for the Canadian GP where he recorded the 11th time, confirms the Monegasque’s bad moment, perhaps one of the most delicate of his career. In Barcelona he had been sensationally excluded in Q1, he had blamed it on a fault that was not found, even in Montmelò there were difficult conditions to interpret, wet-dry.

In Montreal Leclerc was sent off in Q2 on the intermediate tyres, he asked for explanations but was told to make time with those. Verstappen and most of the other drivers made the same choice. Only Albon on the Williams attempted the gamble, taking to the track immediately with slick tyres, it went well for him. When Leclerc finally switched to the softs, he was unable to build a clean lap that would allow him to access the next session, Q3, and not just because of the rain. Same fate for Perez and Stroll, second bad guides of Red Bull and Aston Martin. The others however, including teammate Sainz, got it, including Hulkenberg. Whoever had the steadiest nerves passed.

In the heat Charles burst out against the wall: «It wasn’t difficult to read the situation, the track was dry, I said so. I don’t know why we switched to soft when it started raining. This way we complicate life by ourselves, it’s not the first time it’s happened ». Harsh words, which Fred Vasseur didn’t take well, because this time Ferrari lacked the two drivers more than the car and tactics. Carlos Sainz got himself a three-place penalty for obstructing Gasly, and it was his mistake. He will start 11th behind Leclerc. See also Father Gianantonio dresses in pink waiting for the arrival in Castelmonte: "After all, I'm a missed cyclist" Even Charles finally admitted he was wrong, and he did it in front of the cameras, live, interrupting Vasseur’s interview with the Sky crew. The gesture came after an internal discussion, the team principal had explained the strategy: «It was important to get a time with the intermediates to protect us from a possible red flag. They all did that. I don’t want to criticize Charles, but we weren’t wrong. I understand that he was frustrated.’ The French boss revealed an interview with his pilot: “We have clarified”.

At that point the Monegasque appeared on the video, perhaps he was forced to apologize. It has happened other times in the past with those who have exaggerated, a group must be cemented even in this way. Ferrari comes first. The mea culpa is clear: «I let myself get carried away by the adrenaline, it wasn’t easy. But I didn’t do a great job either. There were many of us with the same strategy, others made it. And I don’t. I let myself go a bit: I put passion into it, today we hoped for the best». The hope for Ferrari is to recover, the pace shown on Friday was good. But the Montreal qualifiers must be included among the lost opportunities, the rain generally opens up the gaps for the weakest. But if one does not know how to open the door….