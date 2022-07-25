The Monegasque driver runs in the wake of Sainz who, however, will start from the last row today. The excellent team game prepared by the Cavallino team will be decisive

SENT TO LE CASTELLET

Ferrari’s new recipe is team pole. Take a graceful but penalized Sainz and a near-perfect Leclerc, put them on the track with clear instructions and let them perform at their best. Result: Leclerc will start today at the head of the French Grand Prix thanks to the collaboration of his teammate. The Red Bulls of Verstappen and Perez are just behind, stunned, even if they are determined to recover.

The plan was drawn up at the table. Sainz was immediately enthusiastic about it, because he assigned him an important role in a day that was useless for him (he will start 19th ahead of Magnussen, both penalized at the start for having mounted the fourth power unit of the season). The Spaniard had to make the wake on the straight of his teammate’s Ferrari to increase his top speed and disappear immediately afterwards without being in the way. The maneuver is quite successful at the first attempt and is surgical at the second step.

«Carlos gave me two tenths and allowed me to face the rest of the lap with more confidence, I have to thank him». Reply from the Spaniard: «For me it was a pole position day, if only I hadn’t been relegated. My chances of the World Cup? In the second part of the season, anything could happen as in the first. Now I know I can win on any circuit. We’ll see”.

His next commitment is this race that sees him forced to start from the bottom and to approach the top positions, finding obstacles increasingly difficult to overcome on the road. Unless surprises, he will stop in the Mercedes-McLaren area, aiming for sixth place. «When you have to force, the front tires tell you to stop – smiles Sainz -. I will not listen to them. I promise an attacking match, but I am aware that you cannot go beyond a certain point ».

Tire health is also crucial, according to Leclerc. The effect of the scorching heat is an unknown factor in the duration of a Grand Prix. Verstappen complained about a lack of balance, but in Ferrari they expect him to be more competitive in the race than in qualifying.

Meanwhile, Leclerc is enjoying his return to pole position: he is in his seventh season and 16th in his career, just like Verstappen, his great rival who is waiting for him for yet another duel. The statistics are in favor of the Cavallino: since Formula 1 returned to France in 2018, the winners have always started from pole position. What’s more: Ferrari is the only top team to have lowered lap times at Le Castellet compared to last year. Another curiosity: the last victory of a Red car at Paul Ricard belonging to Alain Prost, who overtook Ivan Capelli in the final of the 1990 GP. Thirty-two years later, Ferrari plays another crucial match this season in a swing between emotions and disappointments. With the awareness of being fast (probably the fastest) and of not being able to concede anything to rivals. –

