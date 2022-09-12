the character

SENT TO MONZA

Leclerc’s pole position greeted by the roar of the fans is the symbol of the Ferrari season. Saturday in Maranello is always full of expectations. It thrives on very fast emotions, on stopwatches that run for a hundred seconds.

That single lap demonstrates how powerful a car is and how fast and unscrupulous a driver is. Then comes Sunday and the hopes, many, too many times disappoint. This time Leclerc goes straight down, and he could not otherwise in front of a grandstand that acclaims him: «After Spa, this result is a great relief. We can do as in 2019. Your support is incredible, I will give everything to bring the victory home ».

Three years ago he was the one who achieved Ferrari’s last success in the Italian Grand Prix. Yesterday he celebrated his eighth pole, 17th of his career on par with past champion Jackie Stewart and today’s rival, Max Verstappen. There is no longer a World Cup to contend with. It is true that the leader of the standings will be penalized by five positions, from 2nd to 7th, but the time he will take to recover is negligible. He remains the opponent to beat to end the season with some other success and learn from mistakes. The 109 points behind are not reasonably recoverable, also because Red Bull has grown more than its rivals and its driver drives it really well. «We have chosen a more charged aerodynamic set-up. In qualifying it is not ideal, but in the race it should give us some advantage », explains the world champion and leader of the World Championship. And in a few words he summarizes the situation: this year, with an even exaggerated ease of overtaking, it is worth having a fast and well-balanced car for the race.

Starting at the pole is perhaps still needed in Monte Carlo, certainly no longer gives a great advantage even in the tight corners of the Hungaroring. The F1-75, partly painted yellow on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Monza racetrack, is a magnificent qualifying animal that mistakes and reliability penalized during the race. Outdated history. The tiller is oriented towards the future, the eight GPs to be disputed will serve to direct development and correct what does not work.

But Monza remains the home race, a placement is not enough. Sainz also dreams of participating in the party, despite being 18th after setting the third time and having been relegated to replace the power unit: «I don’t want to lie, it hurts me to start from behind, especially thinking about how good the car is. I’ll try to put on a good show: I would have liked to be close to Charles to give the fans a brace ».

A greeting to the public arrives from Mattia Binotto: «The sold out is not only the F1 that grows, there is also a Ferrari that with its performances rekindles the passion. It is a competent public unlike others: we are counting on its thrust ». –

