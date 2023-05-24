Home » Leclerc: “I’ll give my best in Montecarlo”
Sports

Leclerc: “I’ll give my best in Montecarlo”

by admin
Leclerc: “I’ll give my best in Montecarlo”

“In the last two years we have done the pole position, but I couldn’t make it happen on Sunday. But now the car is much less competitive than last year. We’ll see how it goes, but I will always give my best“. Said the Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, interviewed by RMC Sport in view of the GP on Sunday 28 May.

“Red Bull is stronger on all circuits”

“I think the Red Bull is stronger on all circuits – continued the Monegasque -, but if we manage to put everything together in a circuit like this, the driver can make the difference. I hope to be fit this weekend and make the difference in qualifying, so we can fight for it on Sunday, since overtaking is difficult here”.

“Renewal? Ask Vasseur”

Meanwhile, rumors are multiplying about a future away from the Maranello team. But, during an interview given to The Gazette de Monaco, the Ferrari driver did not compromise on his contract renewal. “At this time there is no deadline to resolve the renewal issue. As of today negotiations have not yet begunbut still believe this question should be put to Vasseur. I still have a one-and-a-half year contract, and it’s still a long time and it’s normal that there are no ongoing negotiations.”

See also  Scarpadoro 2023, we return to the pre-Covid formula

You may also like

We floated above the surface and we are...

Football: Inter defends title in the Italian Cup

Inter take the Coppa Italia in comeback: Lautaro’s...

CRESTE DEL RESEGONE SKYRACE | sportdimontagna.com

Brno is the last before the battle for...

Inter won the Italian Cup

Man City’s winning streak ends in Brighton

Foggia-Potenza, playoffs: nothing more to ask in the...

the C races will only be visible on...

After completing the first goal, Kováč was beaming,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy