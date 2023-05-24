Leclerc: “I’ll give my best in Montecarlo”

“In the last two years we have done the pole position, but I couldn’t make it happen on Sunday. But now the car is much less competitive than last year. We’ll see how it goes, but I will always give my best“. Said the Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, interviewed by RMC Sport in view of the GP on Sunday 28 May.

“Red Bull is stronger on all circuits”

“I think the Red Bull is stronger on all circuits – continued the Monegasque -, but if we manage to put everything together in a circuit like this, the driver can make the difference. I hope to be fit this weekend and make the difference in qualifying, so we can fight for it on Sunday, since overtaking is difficult here”.

“Renewal? Ask Vasseur”

Meanwhile, rumors are multiplying about a future away from the Maranello team. But, during an interview given to The Gazette de Monaco, the Ferrari driver did not compromise on his contract renewal. “At this time there is no deadline to resolve the renewal issue. As of today negotiations have not yet begunbut still believe this question should be put to Vasseur. I still have a one-and-a-half year contract, and it’s still a long time and it’s normal that there are no ongoing negotiations.”