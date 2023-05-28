Home » Leclerc in Monaco penalized by three starting places
Charles Leclerc has to start his Formula 1 home race after a penalty from sixth place. After qualifying, the race stewards of the Monaco Grand Prix decided that the 25-year-old Ferrari driver would drop three positions.

After a hearing and the evaluation of the data and TV images, they came to the conclusion that Leclerc had obstructed Lando Norris in the McLaren in Q3. However, they blamed the team rather than the driver.

For Leclerc, a series of bad luck and mishaps continues at his home Grand Prix. Until last year, he hadn’t even reached the goal in either Formula 2 or Formula 1. In 2022, after taking pole position, he missed a podium finish and finished fourth.

Frenchman Esteban Ocon in the Alpine, who moved up from fourth to third place, will benefit from his subsequent penalty on Sunday (3:00 p.m.). Leclerc’s teammate Carlos Sainz will now start from fourth and record world champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) from fifth. World champion Max Verstappen (Red Bull) secured pole ahead of Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin).

