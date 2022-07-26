le castellet (france)

The joy of Max Verstappen, king of the French Grand Prix, and the great bitterness of Charles Leclerc for a fatal exit from the track. Here are the two faces of the race at Paul Ricard in Le Castellet where the party in the end is all for the Red Bull driven by the flying Dutchman who stretches in the World Championship on the Monegasque driver forced to close his race on lap 18 while he was leading with excellent chance of victory. To save the fortunes of Ferrari only in part comes the great comeback with the fastest lap attached by Carlos Sainz who, starting from the back and despite a 5 second penalty for a dangerous maneuver, takes an excellent fifth place colored by an infinite series of fantastic overtaking to seal the continued growth of the Spaniard in Maranello.

The Mercedes star returns to shine, first on the podium with Lewis Hamilton and then with George Russell who, three laps from the checkered flag, is very good at surprising a tarnished Sergio Perez betrayed by the stop at the virtual safety car due to a technical problem at Alfa Romeo of Zhou.

Thanks to the triumph in France, Verstappen thus reaches more than 63 points over Leclerc, over two GPs of difference with the half of the 2022 championship already behind him. A very hard blow for the Monegasque of Ferrari who admitted he had made a mistake by making an exciting MEA culpa: «Reliability problem? No, it has nothing to do with it. There was a problem when I had already touched the wall and the reverse didn’t work so I couldn’t get off the wall and go back. That is honestly a detail and as far as I’m concerned I wouldn’t even want to focus on that. I cannot make – says a disconsolate Leclerc – these mistakes. I have been at a very high level since the beginning of the year, perhaps one of the highest in my career, but if I make these mistakes it is useless to be at a high level. This is unacceptable. If at the end of the year we lose the championship by 32 points, the ones I lost between Imola and Le Castellet, I will know where this disadvantage comes from. It means that it comes to me. Let’s see at the end of the year, we will do the math. But – concludes the Ferrari driver – I cannot do these things. The scream in the radio team? I was not aware that I had the radio on. I would have preferred to keep it to myself, but it is life ». Next GP on Sunday in Budapest. He who hesitates is lost. –