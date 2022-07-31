the case

Stefano Mancini

SENT TO BUDAPEST

Ferrari has only three ways to catch up on Red Bull: win, win and win. There are ten races to go until the end of the championship and there are no viable alternatives, tactics or calculations. All permissible errors within a season have already been committed: making a mistake again would no longer allow us to make up the 63-point deficit in the drivers’ standings and 82 among the constructors. The Hungarian Grand Prix is ​​the first of ten stages to the last breath, take it or leave it. Team principal Binotto made a promise: “Let’s go to the Hungaroring to score a brace”.

In free practice he found confirmation: Leclerc gave him the best time, Sainz the third. Between the two was Norris with McLaren, who is not participating in the fight for the World Championship. The Red Bulls seem to have taken a half step back: Verstappen, he is the reference point, ended the session with the fourth time, three tenths off, while Sergio Perez is just ninth.

After the qualifying simulations, race pace and tire wear are tested in free practice. Leclerc has no rivals, he is over three tenths faster than Verstappen and has his teammate to protect his back. It means that tomorrow at the start he would be able to get out of the drs area in three laps and avoid pulling his rival behind him. “In the dry we are behind, there is no history.” Verstappen illustrates the problem and at the same time finds the solution: the rain, expected to be abundant during today’s qualifying (the start at 16, direct on Sky F1) and possible tomorrow in the race. Ferrari does not fear the wet itself, but chaos and unexpected events that could change the hierarchy and put the favorite team in difficulty.

Leclerc’s incident last Sunday at Paul Ricard is already forgotten. The Monegasque driver swears optimism: «They’ll think I’m crazy, but I believe it. The rain? We must be perfect ». –

© breaking latest news