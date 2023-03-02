The Stima of Leclerc per Vasseur

“I find it strange to see it in red. I never expected it, I met Fred when I was a boy and now as a man I find him with me in Ferrari in Formula 1“: Like this Charles Leclerc wanted to express his surprise at the appointment of the new Ferrari team principal during the F1 podcast, Beyond The Grid. Vasseur took over Binotto, joining the company on January 9, after having freed himself from contractual commitments with Alfa Romeo Sauber. His first ‘visible’ move was to improve the decision-making chain in terms of blocking strategies, appointing Ravin Jain as new manager, who took over from Iñaki Rueda. “Nhe hasn’t made huge changes, Ferrari is a great team, there are many more people than Alfa Romeo Sauber”Leclerc told the Beyond The Grid podcast, adding: “To come to Ferrari and understand Ferrari as quickly as he did was impressive, and it has done it in the best possible way and is doing its utmost to bring out the best in people and put them in the best possible conditions to perform at their best. I think it’s really important and it’s great.”

Vasseur’s experience

Charles Leclerc is just the latest in a long line of drivers with whom Vasseur has won in the minor categories, a list that includes Formula 1 world champions such as Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg and GP winners such as Valtteri Bottas, Esteban Ocon and George Russell. Described as severe but empathic, honest and direct, Leclerc draws his distinctive trait thus: “Even from the pilots he knows how to get the most out of it. There are no specific examples, but you always know he’s there for you to talk to, he understands people very well“. Vasseur’s first official outing as team principal and general manager of Scuderia Ferrari will be on Sunday 5 March, for the Bahrain GP.