Home Sports Leclerc: “There is a limit that should never be crossed”
Sports

Leclerc: “There is a limit that should never be crossed”

by admin
Leclerc: “There is a limit that should never be crossed”

The Ferrari driver on “Instagram”: “My home address has become public and I appreciate your support, but do not come to my house and respect my privacy


“Hello everyone. Over the past few months, my home address has become public for some reason leading to many people congregating below my apartment, ringing the bell and asking for pictures and autographs. Although I am always really happy to be available for you and I really appreciate your support, please respect my privacy and don’t come to my house“.

“I’ll make sure to stop by for everyone”

It is Charles Leclerc’s outburst-appeal via Instagram. “I’ll make sure to stop by for everyone when you see me on the street or on the track, but I won’t get off if you come and visit me at home – writes the Monegasque Ferrari driver – Your support, both in person and on social media, means a lot to me, but there is a line that should not be crossed“.

See also  The meeting after the preliminaries of the helmsman of the uncle-class girl who was trained to cry-the story behind the bronze medal of the women's eight-man boat_General Administration of Sports

You may also like

Referee suspended after elbow bump – sport.ORF.at

Benjamin Bonzi qualified in the second round of...

England v Australia: Sarina Wiegman hopes to be...

a boon for concierges

Monte Carlo Masters: Cameron Norrie loses to Francisco...

You’re from the Czech Republic, you can’t play...

LeBron James GOES OFF For 36 Points In...

Arsenal’s winning streak breaks despite a 2-0 lead

unbalanced position slightly in favor of the Russian...

The German task force on the playoffs is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy