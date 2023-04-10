“Hello everyone. Over the past few months, my home address has become public for some reason leading to many people congregating below my apartment, ringing the bell and asking for pictures and autographs. Although I am always really happy to be available for you and I really appreciate your support, please respect my privacy and don’t come to my house“.

“I’ll make sure to stop by for everyone”

It is Charles Leclerc’s outburst-appeal via Instagram. “I’ll make sure to stop by for everyone when you see me on the street or on the track, but I won’t get off if you come and visit me at home – writes the Monegasque Ferrari driver – Your support, both in person and on social media, means a lot to me, but there is a line that should not be crossed“.