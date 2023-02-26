Of George Terruzzi

The three days of testing and the reactions of the protagonists compared to Red Bull which seems even stronger

Knows how to communicate, learned to act. Lewis hides one disappointment too many

on the footbridge of Bahrain. Fatigue more than the stopwatch offers the measure of discomfort. It lacks speed, grip, what would be needed to recover the entire scene. The car wags its tail, driving is like rowing. Slaps from his Mercedes, unable to give him an adequate reaction to Verstappen’s muscles, after spending 2022 training self control. He is 38 years old, a curriculum as heavy as it is brilliant, a dull three-pointed star, at the dawn of a challenge that could prove decisive for him. His contract is about to expire, he arrived in the desert convinced he can settle accounts with Russell who beat him last year; with Max whom he still considers a usurper. Within a few hours he understood that he has to fight for a spot on the podium, barring technical, breathless and late course changes, anything but eighth title to finish in glory. He’s not the only one chewing a nagging anxiety.

Leclerc, unlike Hamilton, does not mask at all. Eyes dilated, nerves pulled. The real Ferrari fabric is half a rebus but in the meantime that other one, always him, Verstappen, travels in an armchair while Charles measures old inconveniences. Tires that give, not always, a little too much for him who sees nightmares and ghosts right there. He is in a hurry, he has demanded more attention but he knows that the start of this championship risks offering the opposite outcome to last year’s. That means more purgatory for a boy who wants heaven. Lightness would be needed, waiting for a trend reversal. Just look at it to measure a disturbing and mounting restlessness. See also Watford, Muñoz exonerated: Gino Pozzo chooses Ranieri

It is on this picture that Carlos Sainz is building his own urgent strategy. He knows that the Leclerc-Vasseur axis is solid, that his fate will be sealed as soon as the other puts his nose in front of him. Brooding. He knows how to do it. He has no choice. He focuses on inner peace and on a machine that finally indulges him. His is a double challenge. To be won, at the cost of placing an excess weight on the back of the Cavallino.