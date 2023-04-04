They stole the over 2 million euro watch from the wrist of Charles Leclerc. But today the Ferrari’s Monegasque driver can rejoice because the Carabinieri of the mobile radio unit of Viareggio (Lucca), supported by soldiers of the provincial command of Naples, Caserta and Milan, they arrested four people, three men and a womanrecipients of a restrictive precautionary measure requested by the Lucca prosecutor’s office and issued by the investigating judge: the four are under investigation in various capacities for the robbery against the Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc.

The robbery on Easter Monday 2022 in Viareggio

The robbery of the precious watch was completed in Viareggio on April 18 of a year ago. The racing driver was robbed in the Darsena in Viareggio, on the evening of Easter Monday 2022, of a rare Swiss watch of great value. According to what emerged from the inventory of the investigations, it was a Richard Mille Rm 67-02, luxury chronograph which it is impracticable to give a real price. The only comparison available with one of his prototypes sold in 2021 at auction for approx 2 million Swiss francs, almost 2 million euros today.

The excuse to take a picture then the robbery

To snatch it from Leclerc’s wrist a person would be like him approached with the excuse of taking a picture. According to the investigations by the carabinieri of Viareggio, the four arrested, all originating from the historic center of Naples, already known to the forces of order, would be responsible for both the conception and the material execution of the robbery. The military personnel traced back to the suspects acquiring the many video surveillance images – both public and private – both testimonies with contextual photographic identifications. Two material perpetrators of the coup, who would have moved with a large-engined scooter registered to a figurehead while two other accomplices, a 39-year-old and a 29-year-old, would have traveled on a SUV rented in Naples. In particular, thea couple aboard the car would have provided support to the accomplices who traveled on the scooter first taking care of the victim’s shadow, from Forte dei Marmi to Viareggio, and then facilitating their escape by preventing, with various manoeuvres, that they were being pursued by the offended party.

The other hits

The group would then leave for Naples. In relation to two of the arrested, it is explained by the investigators, elements also collected for the attempted robbery of a 40 thousand euro watch which also took place in Forte dei Marmi on 18 April last year, to the detriment of a young resident of Lucca who was also beaten: the blow failed due to the resistance of the victim and the intervention of some passers-by. Also contested to two of the arrested also a robbery that took place in Forte dei Marmi in August 2021 against a French tourist: the victim threatened with a pistol with which blank shots were also fired and an 80,000 euro watch was taken away from her. During the execution of the precautionary custody measure, the military seized two valuable watches from one of the suspects, on whose origin, currently unjustified, on which investigations and 23,000 in cash will be arranged.