Home » Leclerc’s helmet raised a record sum for the flood-hit Italian region
Sports

Leclerc’s helmet raised a record sum for the flood-hit Italian region

by admin
Leclerc’s helmet raised a record sum for the flood-hit Italian region

According to Sotheby’s, the current record was held by Ayrton Senna’s helmet, worn by the three-time Brazilian world champion in 1990. In 2019, it was sold for 162,000 euros. This amount has now been significantly surpassed by Leclerc’s signature red and white helmet, created especially for the Monaco Grand Prix in which he finished sixth.

Leclerc donated even more pieces of racing equipment to the “Charles Leclerc for Emilia-Romagna” charity auction to help the Italian region hit by devastating floods in mid-May. The jumpsuit fetched 61,200 euros, the gloves 42,000 euros and the shoes sold for 20,400. In total, the event raised 429,600 euros.

Fifteen people died in flash floods after torrential rains in the northern Italian region. Among other things, the natural disaster also forced the cancellation of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, as the circuit in Imola, which is home to Ferrari, was partly under water. Formula 1 and the Italian team have already donated a million euros each to help with damage removal.

See also  Fantin phenomenon, poker of medals in a blue expedition that already knows of legend

You may also like

TRAVEL GROUP 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

Djokovic defeats Alcaraz at the French Open

The Ferraris are back at the 24 Hours...

Tennis French Open: C. Ruud vs. A. Zverev...

Champions League final, the Curva Nord to Inter...

İlkay Gündoğan from Manchester City, a star in...

Bergamo and surroundings by bike: 6 routes from...

Alcaraz drama in the semifinals of Roland-Garros

The LBA trophy in the two arenas, Palazzo...

French Open: Drama in Paris – Injured Alcaraz...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy