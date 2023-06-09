Leclerc’s helmet raised a record sum for the flood-hit Italian region

According to Sotheby’s, the current record was held by Ayrton Senna’s helmet, worn by the three-time Brazilian world champion in 1990. In 2019, it was sold for 162,000 euros. This amount has now been significantly surpassed by Leclerc’s signature red and white helmet, created especially for the Monaco Grand Prix in which he finished sixth.

Leclerc donated even more pieces of racing equipment to the “Charles Leclerc for Emilia-Romagna” charity auction to help the Italian region hit by devastating floods in mid-May. The jumpsuit fetched 61,200 euros, the gloves 42,000 euros and the shoes sold for 20,400. In total, the event raised 429,600 euros.