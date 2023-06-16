LEDRO SKY 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

The “Condor” Marco Filosi glides over Ledro and takes the second stage of the “Golden Trail National Series by Salomon” circuit. For women, all behind Alessia Scaini. Brilliant performance for the Trentino and Piedmontese who led the race for all the way along the summit crest of Valle di Ledro.The records of Cesare Maestri and Alice Gaggi are still unbeaten.

The eighth edition of the Ledro Sky, strengthened by the sold out bibs and its tested route of 19 kilometers with a positive difference in altitude of 1610 meters between Cima Parì and Cima Oro, saw its usual 500 competitors start. Filosi, third here in 2021, remained in command throughout the race, crossing the finish line in Mezzolago in 1h50’14”. Therefore, the record set by Cesare Maestri from Trentino two editions ago (1h46’22”) still stands. Stefano Gardener from Trentino (US Cornacci Tesero ASD) and Simone Costa (Team La Sportiva) joined him on the podium, reaching the finish line respectively in 1h 54’09” and 1h 54’28”, just 19 seconds apart from each other. In fourth place was Mattia Bertoncini (Sport Project VCO), who moved into second place at the penultimate time point, at Cima Oro, before giving way to Gardener and Costa right in the final stages due to an unscheduled forehand 500m from the finish line .

In the women’s field all behind Scaini (Atletica Saluzzo) who won in 2h18’12” (also in this case, Alice Gaggi’s record set in 2021 (2h13’03” stands). Second and third classified were Martina Bilora ( Gr. Escurs. Falchi Olginatesi) and Giulia Marchesoni (US Carisolo), arrived at the finish line respectively in 2h23’33” and 2h25’32”).

Filosi and Scaini were also the first to reach Cima Parì (the highest peak of the route at 1988 metres), winning the Mountain Grand Prix dedicated to Damiano Gnuffi.