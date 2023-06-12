LEDRO SKY | Sportdimontagna.com

The race, valid as the second round of the “The Golden Trail National Series” circuit supported by Salomon, takes place over a 19-kilometre route with a positive difference in height of 1,610 metres, through communication trenches, trenches and peaks surrounding Lake Ledro.

The town of Mezzolago will be the starting and finishing point for the test, which must be completed within 4 hours and 30 minutes, while the highest point is set on the summit of Cima Parì (1,988 meters above sea level) where the flying finish line entitled to the memory of Damiano Gnuffi, passionate Ledro runner and co-founder of SSD Tremalzo. From here, once the summit has been rounded, take the “Senter dele Greste” which will lead to Cima Sclapa (1887 m) and Bocca Dromaè (1675 m), from where the route will climb up to Cima d’Oro (1802 m) for then start the descent towards the finish.

The last edition was won by Stian Angermund and Fabiola Conti who however failed to beat the records set in 2021 by Cesare Maestri (1h 46m 22s) and Alice Gaggi (2h 13m 03s).

THE PROGRAM:

Saturday 10 June 2023:

from 16:00 to 18:00 bib, chip and race pack delivery at the race office in Mezzolago

Sunday 11 June 2023:

07:00: bib, chip and race pack delivery at the race office in Mezzolago

08:30 am: roll call at the start, athletes check and subsequent race briefing

09:00: race start

12:30: lunch with yellow polenta concia and white cabbage

2.30 pm: awards ceremony (the winners will receive the trophy created by Ledro Legn)

At the end of the competition, after the awards ceremony, the party will continue with musical entertainment and DJ sets, with the support of the Ledro In Musica association.