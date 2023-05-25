LEDRO SKY | Sportdimontagna.com

The race to the last of the 500 bibs available to participate in “Ledro Sky – Senter dele Greste”, the skyrunning race scheduled for Sunday 11 June, organized by the Tremalzo Amateur Sports Society with the support of Garda Dolomiti Azienda per il Turismo SpA

The race – which this year is part of the circuit “The Golden Trail National Series” supported by Salomon as the second stage – includes 19 kilometers with a positive difference in altitude of 1,610 meters, with start and finish in Mezzolago, with breathtaking views of some of the points more panoramic than Valle di Ledro, between walkways, trenches and peaks up to 1,988 metres.

Waiting for the last elite athletes, the adhesions of Caterina Stenta, Giulia Compagnoni, Mattia Bertoncini, Federico Presa, Cristian Modena, Mattia Tanara, Martina Bilora, Simone Costa, Fabiano Roccabruna, Daniele Andreis, Stefano Gardener, Alessia are already expected at the starting line. Scaini, Luca Merli and Marco Filosi.

THE RACE COURSE

Sunday 11 June, the participants will leave from the party park in the town of Mezzolago (675m), in the Municipality of Ledro. From here, thanks to the walk along Lake Ledro, they will reach the historic center of Pieve di Ledro (668 m), and then take the SAT 454 path which climbs towards Malga Saval (1692 m), passing through Rave (1060 m) where the first refreshment point will be set up.

After that you will pass the Sella della Cocca (1360 m) until you reach the pastures of the Saval basin. Once at Malga Saval (1692 m), the athletes will proceed in the direction of Monte Carèt (1793 m) to then descend towards Bocca Saval (1740 m) where the second refreshment point and the first time gate will be located at 2 hours and 15 minutes competition.

From here the ascent to Cima Parì (1988 m) will begin, on the top of which the flying finish line is set, named in memory of Damiano Gnuffi, a passionate runner from Ledro and co-founder of the SSD Tremalzo. After rounding the peak, you will take the “Senter dele Greste”: along the ridge, always at high altitude, through trenches and trenches from the Great War, you will conquer Cima Sclapa (1887 m). A steep descent will take you to Bocca Dromaè (1675 m) where the third refreshment point and the second time gate will be set up at 3 hours and 15 minutes of the race.The route will then go up the Cima d’Oro ridge to the summit (1802 m).

The descent will follow, with magnificent views of the lakes of Ledro and Garda, to reach the cross of Cima d’Oro (1703 m), with the trenches that will lead up to the top of the coasts of Salò, where in Belvedere (1400 m) it will be located the fourth refreshment point. Following the botanical path you will descend to Fior di Bella (900 m) and with a panoramic crossing you will reach the gates of Mezzolago (675 m). The final rush of 300 meters on asphalt will bring the athletes to the finish line. The maximum time to finish the race will be 4 hours and 30 minutes.

Registrations can only be made online by 12:00 on Friday 9 June (or until bib numbers run out) by filling in the appropriate form available at the following link: https://www.ledrosky.it/it/p/iscrizione.