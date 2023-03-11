Patrick Bamford’s strike was only his second Premier League goal of the season for Leeds United

Leeds slipped back into the Premier League relegation places despite twice coming from behind to earn a point in an entertaining draw at home to Brighton.

Alexis Mac Allister’s first-half header was quickly cancelled out by Patrick Bamford’s spectacular 20-yard strike before Jack Harrison scored at both ends in a fast and frenetic second period.

World Cup winner Mac Allister nodded Brighton in front from close range after Kaoru Mitoma intelligently headed Pascal Gross’ deep cross back into the danger area.

Leeds soon levelled as Bamford’s speculative 20-yard shot took a slight deflection off Adam Webster to dip over Jason Steele and in off the underside of the bar.

A Mitoma cross led to Brighton’s second goal as Harrison turned into his own net under pressure from Solly March after Max Wober had narrowly avoided the same fate.

But the midfielder made amends at the other end by curling home from Wilfried Gnonto’s short corner.

Wins elsewhere for Bournemouth and Everton, however, meant Leeds slipped two places to 19th, a point from safety, while the draw lifted Brighton up to seventh in their chase for European football next season.

Eventful afternoon for Harrison

Harrison had not scored for more than six months since Leeds’ 3-0 home win over Chelsea in August but turned from hero, with an assist for Bamford’s initial equaliser, to villain and back to hero in a memorable afternoon.

His hard work in winning possession down the left led to Leeds’ leveller but he was unable to sort out his feet quickly enough after Wober’s original slice flew back out off goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

But Harrison shook off that disappointment to measure a wonderful strike from just inside the area as Brighton failed to react to Gnonto’s piece of quick thinking.

There was a slight element of controversy about the goal as a second ball entered the pitch just before the strike but Gnonto speedily removed it and the officials allowed the goal to stand.

It was a satisfactory second home game in charge for Leeds boss Javi Gracia, following the 1-0 win over relegation rivals Southampton a fortnight earlier, but away trips to Wolves and Arsenal now beckon for a side that has taken just six points from 39 on the road all season.

Leeds had lost on 10 of the 12 occasions they had previously conceded first so the fight they showed here will hearten Gracia for the battle ahead – but they have still only won one of their past 13 matches.

Seagulls progressing despite misses

Twice on Saturday, Brighton were within a point of fifth-placed Liverpool, with two games in hand to boot, but they failed to keep hold of their lead on both occasions.

Not for the first time, the Seagulls were guilty of wasteful finishing as they created the clearer-cut chances but needed a helping hand from Leeds to convert one of their two goals.

After Bamford’s leveller, Brighton should have gone straight back in front, only for an unmarked Mac Allister to side-foot Mitoma’s cut-back poorly wide from around 15 yards.

Then, when the scores sat level again at 2-2, substitute Danny Welbeck’s admirable jinking run into the area was not matched by the finish as he curled well over the bar with just Meslier to beat.

But their two goals here mean they have already surpassed their highest tally in a Premier League season by reaching 45, further evidence of the progress Roberto De Zerbi’s side are making.

Player of the match Gnonto Wilfried Gnonto Leeds United Squad number29Player nameGnonto Squad number9Player nameBamford Squad number19Player nameRodrigo Squad number28Player nameMcKennie Squad number11Player nameHarrison Squad number39Player nameWober Squad number3Player nameFirpo Squad number5Player nameKoch Squad number1Player nameMeslier Squad number12Player nameAdams Squad number24Player nameRutter Squad number7Player nameAaronson Squad number10Player nameSummerville Squad number23Player namesinisterra Squad number8Player nameRoca Squad number2Player nameAyling Brighton & Hove Albion Squad number5Player nameDunk Squad number22Player nameMito Squad number28Player nameFerguson Squad number10Player nameMac Allister Squad number7Player nameMarch Squad number13Player nameLarge Squad number30Player nameestupinán Squad number25Player namecaicedo Squad number23Player nameSteele Squad number4Player nameWebster Squad number34Player nameVeltman Squad number18Player nameWelbeck Squad number29Player namefrom Heke

Line-ups Leeds Formation 4-2-3-1

1Meslier 2Ayling5Koch39Wober3Firpo 12Adams8Roca 10Summerville7Aaronson11Harrison 9Bamford 1 Meslier

2 Ayling

5 Koch

39 Wober

3 Firpo Booked at 90mins

12 Adams

8 Roca Substituted for McKennie at 66′ minutes

10 Summerville Substituted for Gnonto at 66′ minutes

7 Aaronson Substituted for Rutter at 84′ minutes

11 Harrison Substituted for sinisterra at 90+4′ minutes

9 Bamford Substituted for Rodrigo at 66′ minutes Substitutes 19 Rodrigo

21 Struijk

22 Robles

23 sinisterra

24 Rutter

25 Kristensen

28 McKennie

29 Gnonto

42 Greenwood Brighton Formation 4-2-3-1 23Steele 34Veltman4Webster5Dunk30estupinán 13Large25caicedo 7March10Mac Allister22Mito 28Ferguson 23 Steele

34 Veltman

4 Webster Substituted for from Heke at 88′ minutes

5 Dunk

30 estupinán

13 Large

25 caicedo Booked at 83mins

7 March

10 Mac Allister

22 Mito

28 Ferguson Substituted for Welbeck at 68′ minutes Substitutes 1 Sánchez

6 Colwill

18 Welbeck

19 Sarmiento

20 enciso

21 Undav

26 Caravan

29 from Heke

40 Good night Referee: Paul Tierney Attendance: 36,471 Live Text Match ends, Leeds United 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 2. Second Half ends, Leeds United 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 2. Substitution, Leeds United. Luis Sinisterra replaces Jack Harrison. Attempt missed. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Georginio Rutter. Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Robin Koch. Junior Firpo (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing. Foul by Junior Firpo (Leeds United). Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Jan Paul van Hecke replaces Adam Webster because of an injury. Delay over. They are ready to continue. Delay in match because of an injury Adam Webster (Brighton and Hove Albion). Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing. Foul by Rodrigo (Leeds United). Foul by Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion). Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution, Leeds United. Georginio Rutter replaces Brenden Aaronson. Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Foul by Moses Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion). Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.