Leeds Liverpool 1-6: video, gol e highlights

Liverpool look to revive their European ambitions with a great display at Elland Road. Leeds are overwhelmed by one of the rare magical evenings this season for Klopp’s men. Salah and Jota scored twice each, with the offside denying the Egyptian the joy of the hat-trick. Gakpo opens the dance and in the final there is glory also for Darwin Nunez

