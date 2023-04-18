Home » Leeds Liverpool 1-6: video, gol e highlights
Liverpool look to revive their European ambitions with a great display at Elland Road. Leeds are overwhelmed by one of the rare magical evenings this season for Klopp’s men. Salah and Jota scored twice each, with the offside denying the Egyptian the joy of the hat-trick. Gakpo opens the dance and in the final there is glory also for Darwin Nunez

Il Liverpool vince a Leeds and does not give up in his run-up to qualifying for next European season. THE Reds secure the eighth place at altitude 47 points and move within two lengths of the seventh place occupied by Brighton by De Zerbi (who, however, has one game less). The Champions League now appears unattainable, with Newcastle’s fourth place 9 points away. Europa o Conference League instead they represent goals that are still feasible, especially after the clear victory against Javi Gracia’s team. With Gnonto coming off the bench with the score already largely compromised, Leeds maintain a two-point lead over the relegation zone (29 against Everton and Nottingham’s 27).

The match report

Klopp chooses the right trident. Gakpo opens the match in the 35th minute and Salah doubles four minutes later on an assist by Whom. The Portuguese and the Egyptian ended up unleashing themselves in the second half, after Sinisterra’s goal in the 47th minute following a mistake by Konatè seemed to have given the hosts confidence. Between the 52nd and 73rd minute Liverpool closed the accounts with three more goals and another is canceled in Salah. In the final swirl of changes: take advantage of it Nunez, who in the 90th minute takes advantage of Alexander Arnold’s second evening assist.

