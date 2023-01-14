The choir that comes from the hottest sector of the Elland Road is on the notes of the well-known “La Bamba” success that wrote the history of music in the late 80s.

Gnonto is carving out an important space for himself in the hearts of Leeds fans who have dedicated a choir to him. However, the idea collided with the embarrassment generated by some “hard” references to his not exactly footballing skills.

CORO — The choir that comes from the hottest sector of the Elland Road is on the notes of the well-known “La Bamba” success that wrote the history of music in the late 80s. As reported by the Daily Mail, the last verse refers to the immense attributes of the former Inter spring footballer. And also the part relating to the “Drink Moretti, Eat spaghetti” can be classified, also according to the crackdown wanted by the FA on discriminatory chants, as an expression of racist stereotypes. Not surprisingly, Kick It Out, an association attentive to civil and gender rights, condemned the song: “Although we believe that most fans who sing this song do not do it with racist intent, we emphasize that racial stereotypes are harmful and offensive, and that the chorus itself is offensive in nature. We don’t think it’s fair to say that regardless of the intention of showing support for a player. “We urge fans to show support with family-friendly language. We will work closely with Leeds to ensure action is taken.”

MARCH — Appeal that seems to have been collected. Marsch, the Leeds coach spoke about it on the eve of the match against Aston Villa in a press conference. “I think in our sport you always need to be respectful, especially if you are at a certain level. If you ask me about the Leeds fans, I can only describe them as fantastic. They are passionate, they want Leeds to win and they pass this desire on to the team. Sometimes they can go a little out of the box, but I know and understand how fond they are of Willy. Sometimes it happens to me, when I walk, to sing or whistle the choir that they have created in my head, and I am convinced that there is a way to make it more respectful and equally enthralling”. See also "I can't explain why The Gialloblù club is a model I spent 18 super months there"

January 13 – 6.27pm

