Home Sports Leeds United 2-1 Nottingham Forest: Whites secure crucial comeback win over relegation rivals
Sports

Leeds United 2-1 Nottingham Forest: Whites secure crucial comeback win over relegation rivals

by admin
Leeds United 2-1 Nottingham Forest: Whites secure crucial comeback win over relegation rivals
Luis Sinisterra scored his third league goal of the season to help Leeds beat Forest

Leeds secured a huge victory in their quest to remain in the Premier League as goals from Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra saw them come from behind to beat relegation rivals Nottingham Forest and move out of the bottom three.

In a tense but largely one-sided ‘six-pointer’ at Elland Road, Orel Mangala gave the visitors the lead with just their fifth away goal of the season – a neat low finish from the edge of the box after a ruthless counter.

But Leeds responded in style, with Harrison following up to fire in after Keylor Navas could only limply palm Marc Roca’s shot from range.

After near-relentless Leeds pressure, Luis Sinisterra seized his moment in first-half injury time, cutting inside from the left and onto his right foot for a superb curled finish into the bottom corner.

It took Javi Gracia’s side to 29 points and up to 13th – far from out the woods yet, but with renewed confidence and a strengthened platform on which to build.

Defeat for Forest plunged them further into trouble and ramped up the pressure on boss Steve Cooper. They are now winless in eight games and above the relegation zone only on goal difference.

With another relegation-threatened side in Crystal Palace visiting Elland Road on Sunday, this was always going to be a defining week for Leeds’ season.

Their fixture list is heavily loaded with less appetising opponents in May – on paper at least – and so it was felt they must make hay in this month’s five games.

This was a fine start and continued the impressive work done by Gracia since he succeeded Jesse Marsch as manager in February.

The Spaniard is something of a chameleon in his managerial approach, adapting his tactics to the surroundings.

Having set up Leeds to contain and counter-attack without a recognised striker at Arsenal on Saturday, he unleashed more of his attacking arsenal here – understandably looking to take the game to a rival who had earned just six points on the road this season, scoring only four goals in the process.

See also  Inter: Zhang in Milan on Thursday, here is his agenda

Patrick Bamford started and proved a menace with his clever running and stubborn hold-up play. He could have scored a couple himself, pulling one glaring chance wide after a defensive mix-up.

But it was Harrison and Sinisterra either side of him who were the real stars. The close control and dribbling skills of both gave Forest all manner of trouble. They too could have added more goals to make it far more comfortable in the closing stretch for the hosts.

The victory, though, regardless of the scoreline, was fully deserved.

Forest came into the game off the back of seven winless league games, their last victory coming at home to Leeds two months ago – a result that ultimately cost Marsch his job as Whites boss.

If rumours are to be believed, this return fixture could cost another manager his job, with Cooper at risk in the face of some seriously faltering form.

That Forest win over Leeds at the City Ground left them 13th, six points above the bottom three on 24 points. Yet they have earned only three points since.

They had the perfect platform here to ease their plight, courtesy of Mangala’s fine 12th-minute finish – a goal coming after an opening in which they had looked slick on the break.

But having taken the lead, they retreated into their shell and it cost them.

They threw on every creative and attacking player from the bench and fed off Leeds’ anxiety in a tense finale, but never properly tested Illan Meslier.

Line-ups

Leeds

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 2Ayling
  • 5Koch
  • 21Struijk
  • 3Firpo
  • 28McKennie
  • 8Roca
  • 11Harrison
  • 7AaronsonSubstituted forSummervilleat 74′minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 23sinisterraSubstituted forRodrigoat 74′minutes
  • 9BamfordSubstituted forKristensenat 90+2′minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Cooper
  • 10Summerville
  • 18Gyabi
  • 19Rodrigo
  • 22Robles
  • 24Rutter
  • 25Kristensen
  • 29Gnonto
  • 42Greenwood

Nottm Forest

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 12Navas
  • 7N WilliamsBooked at 8mins
  • 38FelipeBooked at 84mins
  • 19Niakhate
  • 15Toffolo
  • 5MangalaSubstituted forShelveyat 56′minutes
  • 23FreulerSubstituted forKouyateat 64′minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 28dos Santos de OliveiraSubstituted forAwoniyiat 56′minutes
  • 20JohnsonBooked at 65mins
  • 25DennisSubstituted forAyewat 71′minutes
  • 10Gibbs-WhiteSubstituted forFurtado Scarpaat 72′minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Worrall
  • 6Shelvey
  • 9Awoniyi
  • 13Hennessey
  • 16Surridge
  • 21Kouyate
  • 31Furtado Scarpa
  • 32Lodi
  • 34Ayew

Referee:
Robert Jones

Attendance:
36,740

Live Text

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Leeds United

  1. Squad number1Player nameMeslier

  2. Squad number2Player nameAyling

  3. Squad number5Player nameKoch

  4. Squad number21Player nameStruijk

  5. Squad number3Player nameFirpo

  6. Squad number28Player nameMcKennie

  7. Squad number8Player nameRoca

  8. Squad number11Player nameHarrison

  9. Squad number7Player nameAaronson

  10. Squad number23Player namesinisterra

  11. Squad number9Player nameBamford

  1. Squad number10Player nameSummerville

  2. Squad number19Player nameRodrigo

  3. Squad number25Player nameKristensen

Nottingham Forest

  1. Squad number12Player nameNavas

  2. Squad number7Player nameN Williams

  3. Squad number38Player nameFelipe

  4. Squad number19Player nameNiakhate

  5. Squad number15Player nameToffolo

  6. Squad number5Player nameMangala

  7. Squad number23Player nameFreuler

  8. Squad number28Player nameDanilo

  9. Squad number20Player nameJohnson

  10. Squad number25Player nameDennis

  11. Squad number10Player nameGibbs-White

  1. Squad number6Player nameShelvey

  2. Squad number9Player nameAwoniyi

  3. Squad number21Player nameKouyate

  4. Squad number31Player nameGustavo Scarpa

  5. Squad number34Player nameAyew

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner

  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before – here’s everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment

BBC Sport banner footer

You may also like

Grenoble wins easily against Rouen and takes control...

DFB Cup: Freiburg wins sensationally at Bayern

Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool: Managerless Blues held by much-changed...

Liu Aijie was investigated!It was previously reported that...

Switzerland is awarded the contract for Euro 2025

Hoffenheim wins in Bremen: Philipp Werders equalizes in...

NBA.com tells the story of Simone Fontecchio

Semi-finals DEL playoffs: Mannheim and Wolfsburg take the...

Inter, Inzaghi on the brink of the abyss:...

Football DFB Cup: Bayern vs. Freiburg – live...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy