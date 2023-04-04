Luis Sinisterra scored his third league goal of the season to help Leeds beat Forest

Leeds secured a huge victory in their quest to remain in the Premier League as goals from Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra saw them come from behind to beat relegation rivals Nottingham Forest and move out of the bottom three.

In a tense but largely one-sided ‘six-pointer’ at Elland Road, Orel Mangala gave the visitors the lead with just their fifth away goal of the season – a neat low finish from the edge of the box after a ruthless counter.

But Leeds responded in style, with Harrison following up to fire in after Keylor Navas could only limply palm Marc Roca’s shot from range.

After near-relentless Leeds pressure, Luis Sinisterra seized his moment in first-half injury time, cutting inside from the left and onto his right foot for a superb curled finish into the bottom corner.

It took Javi Gracia’s side to 29 points and up to 13th – far from out the woods yet, but with renewed confidence and a strengthened platform on which to build.

Defeat for Forest plunged them further into trouble and ramped up the pressure on boss Steve Cooper. They are now winless in eight games and above the relegation zone only on goal difference.

With another relegation-threatened side in Crystal Palace visiting Elland Road on Sunday, this was always going to be a defining week for Leeds’ season.

Their fixture list is heavily loaded with less appetising opponents in May – on paper at least – and so it was felt they must make hay in this month’s five games.

This was a fine start and continued the impressive work done by Gracia since he succeeded Jesse Marsch as manager in February.

The Spaniard is something of a chameleon in his managerial approach, adapting his tactics to the surroundings.

Having set up Leeds to contain and counter-attack without a recognised striker at Arsenal on Saturday, he unleashed more of his attacking arsenal here – understandably looking to take the game to a rival who had earned just six points on the road this season, scoring only four goals in the process.

Patrick Bamford started and proved a menace with his clever running and stubborn hold-up play. He could have scored a couple himself, pulling one glaring chance wide after a defensive mix-up.

But it was Harrison and Sinisterra either side of him who were the real stars. The close control and dribbling skills of both gave Forest all manner of trouble. They too could have added more goals to make it far more comfortable in the closing stretch for the hosts.

The victory, though, regardless of the scoreline, was fully deserved.

Forest came into the game off the back of seven winless league games, their last victory coming at home to Leeds two months ago – a result that ultimately cost Marsch his job as Whites boss.

If rumours are to be believed, this return fixture could cost another manager his job, with Cooper at risk in the face of some seriously faltering form.

That Forest win over Leeds at the City Ground left them 13th, six points above the bottom three on 24 points. Yet they have earned only three points since.

They had the perfect platform here to ease their plight, courtesy of Mangala’s fine 12th-minute finish – a goal coming after an opening in which they had looked slick on the break.

But having taken the lead, they retreated into their shell and it cost them.

They threw on every creative and attacking player from the bench and fed off Leeds’ anxiety in a tense finale, but never properly tested Illan Meslier.

Line-ups Leeds Formation 4-2-3-1 1Meslier 2Ayling5Koch21Struijk3Firpo 28McKennie8Roca 11Harrison7Aaronson23sinisterra 9Bamford 1 Meslier

2 Ayling

5 Koch

21 Struijk

3 Firpo

28 McKennie

8 Roca

11 Harrison

7 Aaronson Substituted for Summerville at 74′ minutes Booked at 90mins

23 sinisterra Substituted for Rodrigo at 74′ minutes

9 Bamford Substituted for Kristensen at 90+2′ minutes Substitutes 6 Cooper

10 Summerville

18 Gyabi

19 Rodrigo

22 Robles

24 Rutter

25 Kristensen

29 Gnonto

42 Greenwood Nottm Forest Formation 4-3-2-1 12Navas 7N Williams38Felipe19Niakhate15Toffolo 5Mangala23Freuler28dos Santos de Oliveira 20Johnson25Dennis 10Gibbs-White 12 Navas

7 N Williams Booked at 8mins

38 Felipe Booked at 84mins

19 Niakhate

15 Toffolo

5 Mangala Substituted for Shelvey at 56′ minutes

23 Freuler Substituted for Kouyate at 64′ minutes Booked at 89mins

28 dos Santos de Oliveira Substituted for Awoniyi at 56′ minutes

20 Johnson Booked at 65mins

25 Dennis Substituted for Ayew at 71′ minutes

10 Gibbs-White Substituted for Furtado Scarpa at 72′ minutes Substitutes 4 Worrall

6 Shelvey

9 Awoniyi

13 Hennessey

16 Surridge

21 Kouyate

31 Furtado Scarpa

32 Lodi

34 Ayew Referee: Robert Jones Attendance: 36,740 Live Text Match ends, Leeds United 2, Nottingham Forest 1. Second Half ends, Leeds United 2, Nottingham Forest 1. Offside, Leeds United. Rodrigo tries a through ball, but Crysencio Summerville is caught offside. Foul by Jack Harrison (Leeds United). Felipe (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Attempt blocked. Jonjo Shelvey (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Attempt missed. Felipe (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jonjo Shelvey with a cross following a set piece situation. Substitution, Leeds United. Rasmus Kristensen replaces Patrick Bamford. Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Foul by Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United). Gustavo Scarpa (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing. Attempt blocked. André Ayew (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté. Offside, Leeds United. Rodrigo tries a through ball, but Crysencio Summerville is caught offside. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Cheikhou Kouyaté (Nottingham Forest). Attempt blocked. Gustavo Scarpa (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Crysencio Summerville. Attempt missed. Harry Toffolo (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Attempt blocked. Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Leeds United Squad number1Player nameMeslier Squad number2Player nameAyling Squad number5Player nameKoch Squad number21Player nameStruijk Squad number3Player nameFirpo Squad number28Player nameMcKennie Squad number8Player nameRoca Squad number11Player nameHarrison Squad number7Player nameAaronson Squad number23Player namesinisterra Squad number9Player nameBamford Squad number10Player nameSummerville Squad number19Player nameRodrigo Squad number25Player nameKristensen Nottingham Forest Squad number12Player nameNavas Squad number7Player nameN Williams Squad number38Player nameFelipe Squad number19Player nameNiakhate Squad number15Player nameToffolo Squad number5Player nameMangala Squad number23Player nameFreuler Squad number28Player nameDanilo Squad number20Player nameJohnson Squad number25Player nameDennis Squad number10Player nameGibbs-White Squad number6Player nameShelvey Squad number9Player nameAwoniyi Squad number21Player nameKouyate Squad number31Player nameGustavo Scarpa Squad number34Player nameAyew