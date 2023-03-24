Home Sports Leeds United close Elland Road stadium after police advice
Leeds United close Elland Road stadium after police advice

Leeds United say they have closed their “offices, ticket office, foundation offices and club shop at Elland Road” following police advice.

The Premier League club say the move is “until further notice”.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and we will inform the public when normal service resumes,” said a Leeds United statement.

It is thought the closure is a security-related issue and follows a threat posted on social media.

The club has sent staff home because of the incident.

