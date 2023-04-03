– Thanks to the collaboration between Socios Collectibles and Lega Serie A, the balls from 25 matches – between Serie A TIM and Coppa Italia Frecciarossa – that end up in the net will be redeemable by fans on the Socios.com app

– The authenticity of the balls that will be collected during the matches will be certified on Gameused.com thanks to the integration of an NFC chip which, in addition, will allow the owner of the ball to watch the goal at any time through his smartphone

– Socios Collectibles is the home of blockchain-authenticated collectibles on Socios.com, powered by Gameused.com.

Socios.com, the world’s leading fan engagement platform, announces an innovative collaboration of Socios Collectibles with the Lega Serie A that will give Fan Token holders the opportunity to redeem the balls of goals scored, equipping them with the latest NFC technology, 20 Serie A TIM matches and the entire phase final of the Frecciarossa Italian Cup, including the final.

The campaign will kick off tomorrow, April 2, with two matches, including the highly anticipated evening match between Naples and Milan which will be staged at the Diego Armando stadium Maradona.

Socios Collectibles thus takes the world of memorabilia to a new level of digital value, creating more opportunities and rewards for Fan Token holders on Socios.com, who will be able to redeem sports collectibles, real and equipped with advanced digital functions and data verified on the blockchain.

All this will be possible thanks to Gameused.com which verifies sports memorabilia through the Chiliz Blockchain and uses embedded near-field communication (NFC) chips, allowing fans and collectors to instantly authenticate the memorabilia using their smartphones.

The balls of the goals that will be scored during the matches of the Italian partner clubs of Socios.com – Juventus, Naples, Milan, Inter, Rome, Bologna and Udinese – will be made available to Fan Token holders through the Socios.com app.

Details on how balls scored by other Serie A teams will be made available will be revealed shortly.

Socios Collectibles made its debut during the EA Sports Supercup in Riyadh last January, where Inter triumphed 3-0. Socios.com is a leading fan engagement community where fans around the world can connect with the teams they follow through Fan Tokens. More than 180 major sports organizations have adopted the Socios.com application, with fans using Fan Tokens to vote in polls, play games, show support, and earn rewards including VIP tickets, digital collectibles, real collection and unforgettable experiences.

“After the great success of the ball auction in the EA Sports Supercup final, we decided to give the many fans of our football the opportunity to win the precious relic in the league and in the Frecciarossa Italian Cup – said Luigi De Siervo, CEO of Lega Serie A -. “For many months we have embarked on a path of constant innovation to involve the fans more and more, the positive feedback we had on this initiative in January confirms the public’s appreciation for the activities developed in synergy with Socios.com.”

Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Chiliz, said: “Owning a ball that went into the net during a match is nice, but being able to relive the goal directly from the ball itself and at any moment, it is even more so. We’re giving fans the ability to ‘own the moment’ and this is a great showcase for what Gameused.com by Chiliz can do”.

“We are committed to giving more opportunities to Fan Token holders and we are therefore delighted to launch this campaign with Lega Serie A, which highlights one of the innovative ways we are using technology to change the game for fans.” Socios.com and Gameused.com are both powered by the Chiliz Blockchain: The Sports blockchain. Chiliz is building the largest community of innovative fans, businesses and developers in the sports and entertainment industry to deliver the networked benefits of a web3 ecosystem dedicated to sports.