Lega Serie A inaugurates the first Street Soccer Stadium – Calcio in New York

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 07 – The Serie A League “lands” in the USA and together with Street Soccer USA inaugurates an integration project in the USA with two Street Soccer fields and a Digital Media Center.



The “Teddy van Beuren Street Soccer Park and Learning Center” was inaugurated at the 55 community school in the South Bronx, New York. The field was named in memory of Teddy van Beuren, a former board member of Street Soccer USA, who died in a car accident. The area is made up of two Street Soccer fields entirely branded Street Soccer USA and Lega Serie A.



“We are very happy to announce this important initiative that we have developed thanks also to the work carried out in our New York office – declared the CEO of Lega Serie A, Luigi De Siervo -. We remain strongly convinced of the educational aspects of sport and how much the values ​​of football such as respect, integration, altruism and aggregation can prove to be fundamental in the growth of the new generations.



In addition to the Street Soccer fields, through the Digital Media Center financed by Lega Serie A, we will offer the girls and boys of the neighborhood an important opportunity for growth that can help them realize themselves from a human and professional point of view”.



The facilities are accessible to the whole local community and here students can learn to play football. The “Football Educational” project aims at inclusion, representing an opportunity for growth for girls and boys in the media and digital sector of sport thanks to the Digital Media Center. The Digital Media Center aims to train the new generations on the correct use of digital platforms, on the creation and production of content. (HANDLE).

