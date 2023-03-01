Home Sports Lega Serie A lands in Abu Dhabi – Sport Marketing News
The Serie A League continues its expansion in the world and lands in the Middle East. Following the opening of the prestigious New York office, Lega Serie A will open its first Middle East office in Abu Dhabi, with the January 2023 launch of Lega Serie A affiliate Mena Fz-Llc. The office in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, which will oversee the entire Mena Region (Middle East and North Africa), will be led by Alfonso De Stefano, manager with more than 20 years of experience both in the regional sports media sector (at Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Abu Dhabi Media), and in the international one at Infront and Aser Media.

Below is the emotional video of the League announcing the new opening.

