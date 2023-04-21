Lega Serie A supports the “ActNow” campaign of the United Nations – Sport Marketing News

“Let’s team up for the planet and together protect 1.5 million pollinating insects” is the appeal he launches Serie A League together with AWorldthe App to support the global campaign against climate change United Nations ActNow it’s at 3BEEa leading company in the protection of biodiversity through technology.

On the 31st day of Serie A TIM, the Captains of all the teams will wear the armband dedicated to World Earth Day created by Lega Serie A. In addition, the video of the initiative will be broadcast on maxi-screens in all stadiums, while a personalized graphic will be broadcast on TV at the time of the draw for the field.

The Italian climate tech companies AWorld and 3BEE will invite players, the public, fans and the media to take the field and act personally to protect the environment, contributing, thanks to their activities, to protect 1.5 million pollinators who will pollinate up to 1.5 billion flowers and nectariferous plants.

The activity will see the active involvement of all Serie A TIM fans who will be invited to download the AWorld ActNow app and register for the collective challenge (Challenge) to generate the greatest possible positive impact through concrete actions and quiz answers. The goal is to complete 100,000 activities to safeguard the planet and biodiversity from matchday 31 to the end of the championship.

Upon completion of the mission, 3BEE will monitor hives of up to 750,000 bees.

At this point the ball will pass to football players, teams and the media, who thanks to the Fantasy Planet will be able to contribute to the protection of another 750,000 bees.

In fact, every goal scored will be associated with the protection of 10,000 bees and for every gesture made on the pitch by the players to commemorate the initiative, 10,000 will be protected.

The initiative supports the appeal launched by Green and Blue “Captains for the Climate”, an appeal which has as its first signatories Alessandro Del Piero, Domenico Berardi, Davide Calabria and Matteo Pessina and which asks the players to take the field for the 31st Day with a Captain’s armband that recalls the urgency of the Climate Crisis. For every Captain with the band dedicated to World Planet Day, 5,000 Apoidea will be protected.

Commentators and journalists will also be able to contribute by recalling the campaign during commentary and interviews. For each mention, 10,000 bees will be safeguarded.

The team that has given the greatest contribution through goals, actions and mentions of the initiative will be rewarded.

3BEE with its beehives and Polly House, houses for wild pollinators, will protect up to 1.5 million pollinators, rewarding the joint commitment of fans, teams, football players and the media, helping to preserve biodiversity thanks to these precious insects.

The activity is based on the “Boost the Change” framework, an innovative methodology devised by AWorld together with AWE Sport e Turin Polytechnicdesigned to raise fan awareness through an engaging dynamic and a format that maximizes fan engagement to make the results obtained more effective.

The actions recorded during the initiative will be scientifically evaluated and measured, returning a sustainability score produced by the activities of the fans. The Sustainability Fan Print Index (SFP INDEX) will make it possible to evaluate the results obtained and compare them with future initiatives and with the results of other events, with the aim of transforming every sporting and non-sporting event into an opportunity for dissemination, activation and creation of culture of sustainability