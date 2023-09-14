Home » Legal Battle Between Golden Boy Promotions and Ryan Garcia: What Happened?
Golden Boy Promotions, the boxing promotion company owned by Oscar De La Hoya, is once again embroiled in a legal battle with one of its star fighters. After Canelo Alvarez’s contract dispute in 2020, it is now Ryan Garcia who has alleged violations of his promotional contract. The mediation process between Garcia and Golden Boy is set to begin on October 18, with Garcia’s team of lawyers confident of a favorable outcome.

Garcia, who suffered his first defeat in April against Gervonta Davis, is looking to remedy what he claims are violations of the promotional agreement, as well as federal and California laws that invalidate the contract. His motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed against him by Golden Boy is currently pending.

While the legal battle unfolds, both sides are working towards Garcia’s return to the ring. He is expected to fight in November, with potential opponents and locations being discussed. Despite the dispute, Garcia’s team is hopeful of a resolution that will allow him to continue his career with Golden Boy Promotions.

The essence of Garcia’s claim against Golden Boy revolves around his ability to fight on pay-per-view platforms outside of DAZN, Golden Boy’s broadcasting partner. Garcia alleges that he was informed his super fight against Gervonta Davis couldn’t happen unless it was exclusively transmitted by DAZN. The fight ended up being broadcast by Showtime and DAZN, raising questions about the exclusivity agreement.

Garcia also claims that Golden Boy violated the California’s seven-year rule for personal services agreements and failed to comply with the Ali Law, a federal law that protects the rights of boxers. These allegations will be considered during the mediation process.

Both parties are hopeful of resolving the dispute through mediation rather than going to court. Garcia’s team believes that their goal is not to leave Golden Boy but to ensure that the valid contract is recognized. The mediation process will determine the future course of action and whether Garcia’s claims hold merit.

As the legal proceedings continue, boxing fans eagerly await Garcia’s return to the ring and hope for an amicable resolution between the fighter and Golden Boy Promotions.

