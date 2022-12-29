Listen to the audio version of the article

Del Rey’s death has rocked the world of football, and beyond. While Pelé’s family is about to formalize the request to Santos to withdraw the number 10 shirt, according to what Globo Esporte writes, so that “no one wears the shirt that once belonged to the King of football”, the tribute to the eternal myth of the ball world has begun.

Thursday evening the arc of Wembley will be illuminated with the colors of Brazil in homage to Pelé. This was announced by Sky News speaking of a decision by the Football Association, the English football federation.

For the Brazilian federation “Pele’s death is the saddest news reported by the CBF since its foundation, 108 years ago,” reads the website of the Brazilian Football Confederation. President Ednaldo Rodrigues, declared the official mourning for seven days. “I am deeply moved by Pele’s passing. The CBF will pay all possible tributes to the greatest athlete of all time. Pelé is eternal and we will always work to preserve his history and perpetuate his legacy,” Rodrigues said.

Pelé, life and career of a football legend Photogallery24 photos View

«I am particularly sorry for this serious loss for the world of football, which is a little poorer from today. A unique champion leaves us, the greatest in his time and together with Maradona, the greatest ever », were the first words of Dino Zoff, captain of the Italy world champion in 1982, who then added: «We met and hugged several times. There has always been cordiality between us, he was a good and decent person ».

Usain Bolt, Olympic champion and world record holder in the 100m and 200m, pays tribute to Pele’. posting, on his Instagram profile, a photo of him embracing O Rei, both of them smiling.