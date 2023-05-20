Home » Legendary American football player and later actor Jim Brown has died
Sports

Legendary American football player and later actor Jim Brown has died

by admin
Legendary American football player and later actor Jim Brown has died

Brown spent his entire nine-year NFL career from 1957 to 1965 as a running back for the Cleveland Browns, never missing a game and holding many records. However, he ended his sports career, for which he was inducted into the American Football Hall of Fame in 1971, surprisingly at the top at the age of 30 and started acting. He appeared in more than three dozen Hollywood films, playing roles in, for example, Dirty Dozen, Running Man and Mars Attacks!

“Jim Brown was virtually unstoppable in any arena. On the field, as a Hollywood hero or a civil rights advocate. Brown was a force,” the AP wrote.

“Legend. Leader. Activist. Visionary. It is impossible to describe the deep love and gratitude we feel for being a small part of Jim’s incredible life and legacy,” Brown’s former club said. “Jim Brown was a gifted athlete — one of the most dominant players to ever grace the field, but also a cultural figure who helped bring about change,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

See also  These are offensive players to watch out for

You may also like

Two bloody Pilsen injuries at Slavia. According to...

Berrettini will also miss Roland Garros: “I’m not...

Polcanova and Gardos already failed at the start...

GARDA TRENTINO EXTRA TRAIL | Sportdimontagna.com

How is the new “The Legend of Zelda”...

Manchester City champion of England after the defeat...

Saturday the tour of Italy from Sempione to...

Slavia – Pilsen 2:1, Jurečka scored two goals...

6 things to do in the morning to...

Linz surprises Krems at the start of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy