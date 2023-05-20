Legendary American football player and later actor Jim Brown has died

Brown spent his entire nine-year NFL career from 1957 to 1965 as a running back for the Cleveland Browns, never missing a game and holding many records. However, he ended his sports career, for which he was inducted into the American Football Hall of Fame in 1971, surprisingly at the top at the age of 30 and started acting. He appeared in more than three dozen Hollywood films, playing roles in, for example, Dirty Dozen, Running Man and Mars Attacks!
“Jim Brown was virtually unstoppable in any arena. On the field, as a Hollywood hero or a civil rights advocate. Brown was a force,” the AP wrote.
“Legend. Leader. Activist. Visionary. It is impossible to describe the deep love and gratitude we feel for being a small part of Jim’s incredible life and legacy,” Brown’s former club said. “Jim Brown was a gifted athlete — one of the most dominant players to ever grace the field, but also a cultural figure who helped bring about change,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.