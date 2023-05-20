Legendary American football player and later actor Jim Brown has died

Brown spent his entire nine-year NFL career from 1957 to 1965 as a running back for the Cleveland Browns, never missing a game and holding many records. However, he ended his sports career, for which he was inducted into the American Football Hall of Fame in 1971, surprisingly at the top at the age of 30 and started acting. He appeared in more than three dozen Hollywood films, playing roles in, for example, Dirty Dozen, Running Man and Mars Attacks!