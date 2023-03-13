Fosbury experienced the most famous moment of his sports career on October 20, 1968 in the final of the high jump competition at the Olympic Games in Mexico. He cleared the bar at 224 centimeters with his revolutionary back-first jump style and shoulder landing, winning the gold medal in a new Olympic record.
RIP to the man who changed the high jump forever – Dick Fosbury.
He became a legend at the 1968 Mexico City Olympic Games when he unveiled his revolutionary “Fosbury Flop” to win high jump gold and clear an Olympic record height.
