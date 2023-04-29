Legendary BIG3 basketball launches in China, HQ in Zengcheng district of Guangzhou

On April 28th, the BIG3 China headquarters announced its official entry into the E.C.PARK Cloud Sharing New Economy Ecological Park in Guangzhou Zengcheng, marking the arrival of the legendary BIG3 in China. The BIG3 league was founded in 2017 by former American basketball superstar Allen Iverson and famous rapper Ice Cube. Currently, the league has 12 teams consisting of retired NBA players.

At the press conference held that afternoon, eight legendary basketball stars participate in the event and interact with Chinese basketball fans. The playersincluded Rashard Lewis, Nick Young, James White, Reggie Evans, Josh Powell, Byron Davis, Mike Bibby, and Clyde Drexler.

The eight NBA legends were also invited to engage in an innovative youth culture party at the E.C. Trendy Art Life Hall, exploring the intersection between sports and music art. They praised the rapid development of the Greater Bay Area.

The cooperation between E.C.PARK and BIG3 China aims to bring international trendy culture and high-quality sports resources to China and introduce personal IP of star players, artists, basketball trends and other related Ips. It will also integrate fields such as international fashion, sports culture, and tourism to promote high-quality development.

According to Wu Zhirong, Presidentof E.C.PARK, the E.C. Trendy Art Life Hall where BIG3 China is stationed is built to embody the concept of “street style, trendy, unique, and international”. Through multiple forms such as street culture, trendy art, and international sports events, it meets the development needs of various trend brands and sports businesses. The trendy culture life hall, which is built for the IPs of sports, stars, artists, and BIG3, can serve as a venue for basketball games, art exhibitions, new product launches, celebrity meet-and-greets, and taking photos.

The BIG3 China Tour will include Guangzhou, Beijing, and Chengdu this year, with retired basketball stars promoting basketball culture and bringing visual feasts to Chinese NBA fans up close.

Text丨Yangcheng Evening News all-media reporter Hao Haoyu

Figure 丨Provided by the organizer

Translation丨Liu Jiahui

