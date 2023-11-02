Legendary College Basketball Coach Bobby Knight Passes Away at Age 83

Legendary NCAA Division 1 college basketball leader, Bobby Knight, has passed away at the age of 83, according to an announcement on the social network X (formerly Twitter). The news came with a statement from the family, expressing their gratitude for the thoughts and prayers, while also requesting privacy during this difficult time.

Knight, who coached the Indiana Hoosiers from 1971 to 2000, achieved great success during his tenure, winning three national championships in 1976, 1981, and 1987. He later served as the head coach for Texas Tech from 2001 to 2008. With a remarkable career record of 902-371, Knight earned the fifth-best mark by a coach in NCAA men’s basketball history.

In addition to his achievements in college basketball, Knight also led the United States team to a gold medal at the 1979 San Juan Pan American Games. Notably, this team included former NBA star Isiah Thomas. However, during the games, Knight found himself in a controversial incident where he attacked a local police officer during a practice session. He was charged with assault and faced a trial in Puerto Rico, but he left the island before it could take place. Indiana officials rejected requests for his extradition, and he was later convicted in absentia, receiving a six-month prison sentence.

Following the incident, Knight sent a letter expressing his apologies to the Puerto Rico Olympic Committee, seeking to mend the misunderstandings caused. Despite the controversy, Knight also achieved success on the international stage, winning a gold medal at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

As news of Knight’s passing spreads, many are remembering him not only as a successful coach but also as a beloved husband, father, coach, and friend. His family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Marian University in his honor.

The basketball community mourns the loss of a true icon, reflecting on the impact Knight had on the sport and the lives he touched throughout his illustrious career.

