Legendary Cuban Baseball Player Antonio Pacheco Mourns the Death of Mother at Age 86

The legendary former Cuban baseball player, Antonio Pacheco Mason, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86 in his hometown of Palma Soriano, Santiago de Cuba. The news of his death was announced by DPorto Sports, a sports journalist, on his Facebook page. It was revealed that Pacheco’s mother, Juana Pacheco Massó, had been in poor health for some time.

Nicknamed the “Captain of Captains,” Antonio Pacheco Massó was going through a difficult time, as stated by the reporter. The death of a mother is always a profound blow, particularly when physical distance prevents one from being present during the final goodbye.

Pacheco, who emigrated to the United States in 2014, faced controversy due to his previous devotion to the Cuban regime. In July of that year, he arrived in Tampa with his wife, a nurse, to process their refugee application. Despite leaving Cuba, Pacheco returned to visit Santiago de Cuba in January 2020, where he worked as a Minor League coach for the New York Yankees organization.

Widely regarded as the best Cuban second baseman, Pacheco holds the distinction of being the only player to have represented the national team in all categories. His contribution to Cuban baseball and his legacy as a sports icon will not be forgotten.

