Legendary landscapes and colorful Zhaoqing丨Feel the speed and passion while riding the wind and waves and riding a bike_Guangming.com

The 2023 China “Legends” Challenge is set to take place in Zhaoqing, a city in Guangdong Province, from December 8th to 10th. The event, titled “Landscape Legends, Colorful Zhaoqing,” will see participants take on kayaking, cycling, and road running in the picturesque mountains and waters of Duanzhou District.

The hosting of such large-scale international sports events, including the Winter Olympics, National Games, Universiade, and Asian Games, has not only provided thrilling competitions but has also contributed to the growth and popularization of the sports industry. It has become evident that there is a significant passion for sports among the masses, laying a strong foundation for the development of sports for all.

Zhaoqing has been actively implementing the national fitness strategy, nurturing talented athletes, and enhancing the sports public service system. In recent years, the city has successfully organized various sporting events, including the National Track and Field Grand Prix, National Gymnastics Championships, Gymnastics World Cup Challenge, World High Platform Diving Championships, and Zhaoqing Marathon. These initiatives have significantly advanced competitive sports, mass sports, and the sports industry in the region.

The 2023 China “Legend” Challenge’s arrival in Zhaoqing will provide sports enthusiasts from across the country with an opportunity to experience the city’s rich culture and historical civilization. This will further establish Zhaoqing as a tourism hotspot and contribute to the city’s image as a hub for sports events. Additionally, the event will help accelerate the growth of the sports industry, creating new and exciting opportunities in the realm of sports.

As the event approaches, excitement is building, and all eyes are on Zhaoqing as it prepares to host the 2023 China “Legends” Challenge.