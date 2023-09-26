Legendary Third Baseman Brooks Robinson, ‘Mr. Oriole’, Passes Away at 86

Legendary third baseman and Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson, affectionately known as “Mr. Oriole,” has passed away at the age of 86. Robinson spent his entire 23-year Major League career with the Baltimore Orioles.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred expressed his sadness over Robinson’s passing, saying, “Brooks stood out as one of the best defensive players who ever lived. He was a two-time World Series champion, American League MVP in 1964, and winner of 16 consecutive Gold Gloves at third base.” Manfred also commended Robinson for his contributions to the game, both on and off the field.

The Orioles also released a statement, stating, “We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of Brooks Robinson. An integral part of our Orioles Family since 1955, he will continue to leave a lasting impact on our club, our community, and the sport of baseball.”

Robinson earned the nickname “The Human Vacuum Cleaner” for his exceptional defense at third base. He holds the record for the most Gold Glove awards by any non-pitcher in baseball history, with 16. Only Greg Maddux, with 18, has more Gold Gloves.

In addition to his defensive prowess, Robinson was an 18-time All-Star, won the American League MVP award in 1964, and was a two-time World Series champion (1966 and 1970). He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1983, becoming the first third baseman to be chosen in his first year of eligibility.

The passing of Brooks Robinson marks the end of an era for the Baltimore Orioles and baseball fans everywhere. His legacy as a true gentleman, exceptional player, and dedicated contributor to the game will live on.