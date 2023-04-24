LEGIONAIRE UNDER THE GLASS: He set up two goals, scored one himself. The father’s advice also helps Černý to get in shape

Photogallery Photo: www.sofascore.com Legionnaires Weekend Rating.

“It was a nice match, I’m just sorry that we lost the victory at the end of it,” Černý recalled in an interview for the club’s website that Sparta Rotterdam – similar to the Czech Sparta in the recent Prague derby – tied the game at 3:3 in regulation time. “Given how much quality we showed, I think we deserve to take all the points,” believes the Příbram soccer player, who, as a teenager, exchanged the mining town for the Dutch big club Ajax Amsterdam.

Černý’s promising takeoff in the north of continental Europe has been slowed down by a series of serious injuries, but at the moment he is undoubtedly in the best form of his career. In the current season of the Eredivisie, he has recorded a record of 10+8, thus he is quite confidently the most productive player of Twente. And he continued the established trend against Rotterdam.

In Sunday’s duel, he performed superbly, assisting the first goal of the match with a precise cross. He placed the ball from the left side of the box directly on the head of Joshua Brenet, who made no mistake from his position. He then played a part in his team’s second goal, when he sent Ramiz Zerrouki to finish with a pass from the right wing, whose shot was knocked behind the back of his goalkeeper Dirk Abels while trying to make a defensive save. The individual gala performance was embellished by Černý with a great shot from behind the penalty area in the 67th minute, when he leaned into the ball with his weaker right hand and sent a tight shot to the right post to open the net.

“As a striker you have to be two-footed, so I’m glad I managed to get through with my right. My dad and I often talk about the fact that I should shoot at the back post more often, and now it’s worked out,” Černý pointed out that he is still helped by the advice of the man who has been overseeing his football development from an early age.

Twente, whose key player the Czech representative has undoubtedly become in the ongoing season, currently occupies the sixth place in the Dutch top flight, which would ensure its participation in the play-offs for participation in the preliminary rounds of the Conference League. Rotterdam is fifth and would have leapfrogged them in the table had Twente not lost at the end of Sunday’s game.

Photo: Vlastimil Vacek, Law Ricardo Horta from Portugal and Václav Černý during the League of Nations match.