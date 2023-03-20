“An important victory and a mental boost that we really needed before the national team break,” Vaclík celebrated the successful duel on Twitter. He brought Huddersfield to a successful end thanks to the significant contribution of the former goalkeeper of Sparta Prague and Sevilla. The experienced goalkeeper shone with four successful saves, to Vaclík in addition, his teammates created two decent scoring opportunities immediately after his long-range kicks.

And the reaction of fans on social networks did not take long. “Tomáš, please stay here next season. Even if we get relegated,” one of the fans begged the Czech goalkeeper.

“I’m happy, the players left everything on the pitch. I feel a huge relief and enthusiasm,” rejoiced Huddersfield coach Neil Warnock. Although his charges still remain on the 22nd place in England’s second highest competition, which at the end of it would mean falling a level lower. But the victory on the ground of the sixth unit of the table brought them closer to reaching positions guaranteeing salvation Huddersfield are three points behind Cardiff in twenty-first place, who have played a game less, with eight rounds to go.