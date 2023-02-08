Home Sports Legrottaglie, biblical quote against Juventus and capital gains – Corriere TV
Legrottaglie, biblical quote against Juventus and capital gains

Legrottaglie, biblical quote against Juventus and capital gains

«Nine Scudetti won and then you lose your reputation… is it worth it? You were good at winning on the pitch, but the system you created gave you an advantage in the transfer market, it helped you sign players»: this is Nicola Legrottaglie’s harsh intervention on the capital gains scandal that led to Juventus being penalised. «Why isn’t there an internal referee in Italian football ready to intervene? Something is not right…” added the former defender of Juve, Chievo and Milan speaking on “Leo Talk” on Sportitalia. Legrottaglie quoted a passage from the Bible, from the Book of Proberbs, to comment on what he believes was the greed of the Juventus management: «I did my own personal research to make sense of what is happening and I read things that made me reflect. In particular I came across this sentence: “Better a good reputation than great riches, goodness is better than gold and silver”».

January 27, 2023 – Updated January 28, 2023, 2:23 pm

