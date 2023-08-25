Lehečka – Purcell 7:6, 6:4, Lehečka will play for the title in Winston-Salem!

TennisSummary of results of men’s and women’s tennis tournaments
Men’s tennis tournament in Winston-Salem, USA (hard surface, subsidy $850,680): Singles – 3rd round: Lehečka (5-CR) – Koepfer (Germany) 6:3, 3:6, 6:4, Čorič ( 1-Croatia) – Mmoh (USA) 6:4, 6:7 (3:7), 6:3, Purcell (Aust.) – Griekspoor (2-Netherlands) 7:6 (7:4), 7 :6 (7:2), Djere (4-Serb.) – Michelsen (USA) 6:4, 6:4, Báez (6-Arg.) – Vukic (9-Aust.) 6:4, 4:6 , 6:4, Gasquet (12-Fr.) – Nakashima (USA) 2:6, 6:4, 6:4, JM Cerúndolo (Arg.) – Kumar (USA) 7:5, 6:3. Quarterfinals: Korda (3-USA) – Gasquet (12-Fr.) 4:6, 6:1, 7:6 (9:7). Women’s tennis tournament in Cleveland (hard surface, subsidy $271,363): Singles – 2nd round: Sorribesová (Sp.) – Kuděrmětová (3-Rus.) 6:4, 6:1, Stephensová (9-USA) – Andrejevová ( Rus.) 6:3, 6:3. Quarterfinals: Chu Lin (China) – Garcia (1-Fr.) 6:4, 6:1, Alexandrova (4-Russia) – Wang Sin-yü (China) 5:7, 6:0, 7:5. Qualification for the tennis US Open in New York: Men – 1st round: Menšík (CZ) – Fognini (It.) 1:6, 6:1, 6:1, Cressy (13-USA) – Kopřiva (CZ) 6: 3, 6:3. Women – 1st round: Wang Ja-fan (15-China) – Bejlek (CZ) 6:0, 6:0, Chang So-chong (Korea) – Havlíčková (CZ) 6:1, 7:6 (7: 5). Tennis challenger in Prague (clay, subsidy 36,000 euros): Singles – quarterfinals: Vacherot (8-Mon.) – Paulson (CZ) 7:6 (7:5), 6:2.
