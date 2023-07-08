Home » Lehečka wanted to bury himself underground after a match point mistake. The girlfriend almost called an ambulance, he revealed
Sports

Lehečka wanted to bury himself underground after a match point mistake. The girlfriend almost called an ambulance, he revealed

by admin

Tennis player Jiří Lehečka experienced an emotional roller coaster with a happy ending in the match of the 3rd round of Wimbledon with the American Tommy Paul. He won the match 6:2, 7:6, 6:7, 6:7, 6:2 and advanced to the round of 16 for the first time at the All England Club. However, he blamed the situation in the shortened game of the fourth set, when he mistakenly claimed at the opening match point and later lost the set. He appreciated even more the fact that he mentally pulled himself together and ultimately won the match, he told reporters.

See also  Juventus, in Naples there is the first Allegri crossroads: "We arrive, there is no hurry"

You may also like

Real Madrid Set to ‘Steal’ Barcelona Again with...

Are there animals that don’t sleep? Here are...

Straka with another strong round in Illinois

Usa, Megan Rapinoe retires: she wrote the history...

South Korean Lee Kang-in moves from Mallorca to...

the sports associations of Seine-Saint-Denis deplore “a discounted...

Keylor Navas: A Goalkeeping Hero in Nottingham Forest’s...

Wimbledon 2023 results: Katie Boulter loses to Elena...

Chelsea Contacts Balogun: Will the American Striker Make...

leaves football after the World Cup – breaking...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy