Lehečka wanted to bury himself underground after a match point mistake. The girlfriend almost called an ambulance, he revealed

Tennis player Jiří Lehečka experienced an emotional roller coaster with a happy ending in the match of the 3rd round of Wimbledon with the American Tommy Paul. He won the match 6:2, 7:6, 6:7, 6:7, 6:2 and advanced to the round of 16 for the first time at the All England Club. However, he blamed the situation in the shortened game of the fourth set, when he mistakenly claimed at the opening match point and later lost the set. He appreciated even more the fact that he mentally pulled himself together and ultimately won the match, he told reporters.

