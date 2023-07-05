Home » Lehečka was beaming after a lesson from Djokjovič. Berdych also helps him at Wimbledon
Lehečka was beaming after a lesson from Djokjovič. Berdych also helps him at Wimbledon

Tennis player Jiří Lehečka was satisfied with his performance and his first advance to the 2nd round of Wimbledon after his win over the Austrian Sebastian Ofner. In London, he is assisted by 2010 finalist Tomáš Berdych, with whom he has improved his game on grass and his serve. Before the start of the tournament, he trained with star Novak Djokovic and told reporters that although the reigning champion and winner of a record 23 Grand Slam titles surpassed him, Lehečka is no longer as nervous about him as before.

