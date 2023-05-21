Leicester City 1-2 West Ham United: West Ham secure first WSL win of the year

Leicester City lost against West Ham to take the fight to avoid relegation from the Women’s Super League to the last day of the season.
Just two points separate the Foxes from bottom-side Reading after Sophie Howard’s own goal and Dagny Brynjarsdottir’s penalty gave West Ham their first victory of the year.
Leicester’s Ruby Mace was shown a second yellow card in added time.
Four minutes later Hannah Cain pulled one back for the 10-woman Foxes.
Howard had a day to forget as it was the Foxes defender who was adjudged to have handled Risa Shimizu’s cross and Brynjarsdottir scored what turned out to be the winner from the spot.
Leicester goalkeeper Janina Leitzig dived the correct way but West Ham captain Brynjarsdottir slotted home, low to her left.
Visiting goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold denied Catherine Bott and Cain as Leicester dominated the first half.
Leicester’s survival goes down to wire
Willie Kirk has done a remarkable job with a Leicester side who had zero points at the start of the year and looked destined for the drop.
However, they missed the chance to guarantee their WSL survival – and send Reading down – by losing at King Power Stadium.
The Foxes dominated the game and had 26 shots during the match but lacked the killer instinct up front to trouble their opponents.
Leicester’s final game next Saturday is away at Brighton while Reading host title-chasing Chelsea.
Line-ups
Leicester City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 33leitzig
- 4BottSubstituted forGoodwinat 74′minutes
- 15Howard
- 22Plumptre
- 2Nevin
- 10Whelan
- 30MaceBooked at 90mins
- 3Tierney
- 19siemsenSubstituted forO’Brienat 60′minutes
- 21Cain
- 16Jones
Substitutes
- 1lambourne
- 8Pike
- 20Goodwin
- 23Purfield
- 27O’Brien
- 28Levell
- 34Smith
- 40Robinson
- 41Reavill
West Ham Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Arnold
- 3Shimizu
- 22FiskBooked at 71mins
- 15ParkerBooked at 45mins
- 5TysiakSubstituted forCissokoat 73′minutes
- 10Brynjarsdóttir
- 19Hayashi
- 26asseiSubstituted forAdemiluyiat 90+6′minutes
- 8SnerleSubstituted forLonghurstat 73′minutesBooked at 86mins
- 18DentonSubstituted forSmithat 84′minutes
- 14ThestrupSubstituted forEvansat 73′minutes
Substitutes
- 2Smith
- 7Evans
- 11Atkinson
- 12Longhurst
- 17Phillies
- 21Cooke
- 23Cissoko
- 28Hillyerd
- 60Ademiluyi
- Referee:
- Lisa Benn
- Attendance:
- 4,023
Match ends, Leicester City Women 1, West Ham United Women 2.
-
Second Half ends, Leicester City Women 1, West Ham United Women 2.
-
Attempt missed. Hannah Cain (Leicester City Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sophie Howard.
-
Goal! Leicester City Women 1, West Ham United Women 2. Hannah Cain (Leicester City Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
-
Penalty Leicester City Women. Aileen Whelan draws a foul in the penalty area.
-
Penalty conceded by Mackenzie Arnold (West Ham United Women) after a foul in the penalty area.
-
Carrie Jones (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
-
Foul by Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women).
-
Attempt missed. Hannah Cain (Leicester City Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Courtney Nevin with a cross.
-
Substitution, West Ham United Women. Princess Ademiluyi replaces Viviane Asseyi.
-
Second yellow card to Ruby Mace (Leicester City Women) for a bad foul.
-
Foul by Ruby Mace (Leicester City Women).
-
Kirsty Smith (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
-
Attempt missed. Sophie Howard (Leicester City Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hannah Cain with a cross following a corner.
-
Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Dagny Brynjarsdóttir.
-
Missy Goodwin (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
-
Foul by Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women).
-
Foul by Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women).
-
Ruby Mace (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
-
Missy Goodwin (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.