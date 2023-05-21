Home » Leicester City 1-2 West Ham United: West Ham secure first WSL win of the year
Sports

Leicester City 1-2 West Ham United: West Ham secure first WSL win of the year

by admin
Leicester City 1-2 West Ham United: West Ham secure first WSL win of the year
West Ham captain Dagny Brynjarsdottir scored her sixth WSL goal of the season

Leicester City lost against West Ham to take the fight to avoid relegation from the Women’s Super League to the last day of the season.

Just two points separate the Foxes from bottom-side Reading after Sophie Howard’s own goal and Dagny Brynjarsdottir’s penalty gave West Ham their first victory of the year.

Leicester’s Ruby Mace was shown a second yellow card in added time.

Four minutes later Hannah Cain pulled one back for the 10-woman Foxes.

Howard had a day to forget as it was the Foxes defender who was adjudged to have handled Risa Shimizu’s cross and Brynjarsdottir scored what turned out to be the winner from the spot.

Leicester goalkeeper Janina Leitzig dived the correct way but West Ham captain Brynjarsdottir slotted home, low to her left.

Visiting goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold denied Catherine Bott and Cain as Leicester dominated the first half.

Leicester’s survival goes down to wire

Hannah Cain converts from the spot for Leicester City against West Ham
Hannah Cain attempted eight shots in the game and eventually scored in the 98th minute

Willie Kirk has done a remarkable job with a Leicester side who had zero points at the start of the year and looked destined for the drop.

However, they missed the chance to guarantee their WSL survival – and send Reading down – by losing at King Power Stadium.

The Foxes dominated the game and had 26 shots during the match but lacked the killer instinct up front to trouble their opponents.

Leicester’s final game next Saturday is away at Brighton while Reading host title-chasing Chelsea.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Leicester City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 33leitzig
  • 4BottSubstituted forGoodwinat 74′minutes
  • 15Howard
  • 22Plumptre
  • 2Nevin
  • 10Whelan
  • 30MaceBooked at 90mins
  • 3Tierney
  • 19siemsenSubstituted forO’Brienat 60′minutes
  • 21Cain
  • 16Jones

Substitutes

  • 1lambourne
  • 8Pike
  • 20Goodwin
  • 23Purfield
  • 27O’Brien
  • 28Levell
  • 34Smith
  • 40Robinson
  • 41Reavill

West Ham Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Arnold
  • 3Shimizu
  • 22FiskBooked at 71mins
  • 15ParkerBooked at 45mins
  • 5TysiakSubstituted forCissokoat 73′minutes
  • 10Brynjarsdóttir
  • 19Hayashi
  • 26asseiSubstituted forAdemiluyiat 90+6′minutes
  • 8SnerleSubstituted forLonghurstat 73′minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 18DentonSubstituted forSmithat 84′minutes
  • 14ThestrupSubstituted forEvansat 73′minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Smith
  • 7Evans
  • 11Atkinson
  • 12Longhurst
  • 17Phillies
  • 21Cooke
  • 23Cissoko
  • 28Hillyerd
  • 60Ademiluyi

Referee:
Lisa Benn

Attendance:
4,023

Live Text

You may also like

Lens win at Lorient and get closer to...

Rune surrenders 7-5, 7-5- breaking latest news

Guardiola said: “De Bruyne told me to shut...

USFL Week 6 top plays: Philadelphia Stars lead...

Brno fell after the best performance. The pressure...

Discover the keys to transport your dog in...

Tensions between supporters and players in Ajaccio

Lakers in the playoff with their backs against...

Sheffield Wednesday appeal to find Lee Gregory’s missing...

Coach Jokic did a great job tonight

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy