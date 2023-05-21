Leicester City 1-2 West Ham United: West Ham secure first WSL win of the year

West Ham captain Dagny Brynjarsdottir scored her sixth WSL goal of the season

Leicester City lost against West Ham to take the fight to avoid relegation from the Women’s Super League to the last day of the season.

Just two points separate the Foxes from bottom-side Reading after Sophie Howard’s own goal and Dagny Brynjarsdottir’s penalty gave West Ham their first victory of the year.

Leicester’s Ruby Mace was shown a second yellow card in added time.

Four minutes later Hannah Cain pulled one back for the 10-woman Foxes.

Howard had a day to forget as it was the Foxes defender who was adjudged to have handled Risa Shimizu’s cross and Brynjarsdottir scored what turned out to be the winner from the spot.

Leicester goalkeeper Janina Leitzig dived the correct way but West Ham captain Brynjarsdottir slotted home, low to her left.

Visiting goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold denied Catherine Bott and Cain as Leicester dominated the first half.

Leicester’s survival goes down to wire

Hannah Cain attempted eight shots in the game and eventually scored in the 98th minute

Willie Kirk has done a remarkable job with a Leicester side who had zero points at the start of the year and looked destined for the drop.

However, they missed the chance to guarantee their WSL survival – and send Reading down – by losing at King Power Stadium.

The Foxes dominated the game and had 26 shots during the match but lacked the killer instinct up front to trouble their opponents.

Leicester’s final game next Saturday is away at Brighton while Reading host title-chasing Chelsea.

More to follow.