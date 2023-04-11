Former English football champions Leicester City are counting on Dean Smith as their new manager until the end of the season. The club announced this late Monday evening.

Smith, 52, will be assisted by former Chelsea player John Terry (42) and Craig Shakespeare (59, most recently assistant coach at Norwich City). The penultimate table in the Premier League, threatened with relegation, parted ways with previous head coach Brendan Rodgers in early April.

APA/AFP/Geoff Caddick



Most recently, Jesse Marsch, former coach of Salzburg and RB Leipzig, was in conversation with the English champions of 2016. After Marsch’s cancellation, according to several media reports, Rafael Benitez should also be a top candidate for the post of coach from the new season. Benitez won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005 and most recently coached Liverpool’s city rivals Everton.