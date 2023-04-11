Home Sports Leicester City are backing Smith until the end of the season
Sports

Leicester City are backing Smith until the end of the season

by admin
Leicester City are backing Smith until the end of the season

Former English football champions Leicester City are counting on Dean Smith as their new manager until the end of the season. The club announced this late Monday evening.

Smith, 52, will be assisted by former Chelsea player John Terry (42) and Craig Shakespeare (59, most recently assistant coach at Norwich City). The penultimate table in the Premier League, threatened with relegation, parted ways with previous head coach Brendan Rodgers in early April.

APA/AFP/Geoff Caddick

Most recently, Jesse Marsch, former coach of Salzburg and RB Leipzig, was in conversation with the English champions of 2016. After Marsch’s cancellation, according to several media reports, Rafael Benitez should also be a top candidate for the post of coach from the new season. Benitez won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005 and most recently coached Liverpool’s city rivals Everton.

See also  Independiente Ivrea goes under with Caprera then comes back and wins

You may also like

Wrexham 3-2 Notts County: Last-minute penalty save was...

Toulon oust Lyon and qualify for the semi-finals

Bradley Beal comments on the facts of Orlando...

Nečas flashed in the NHL and reached his...

VIKTOR KROVOPUSKOV’S GOLD POKER AT THE OLYMPICS –...

Handball, two victories in three matches for KeyJey

Zhang Lan said that he would no longer...

Winora E-Flitzer: light and design e-bike

Toulouse crushes Sharks to advance to Champions Cup...

Virtus Bologna-Sergio Scariolo, the rumors from Greece and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy