Leicester City are relegated to the second tier of English football

Leicester City finished third from bottom of the Premier League and were therefore relegated to the Championship, the second tier of English football, seven years after winning the league title under Claudio Ranieri as manager. On the last day of the Premier League, played entirely on Sunday, Leicester won their match against West Ham, but Everton’s victory against Bournemouth made it irrelevant, given the two points gap between the two teams.

In 2016, Leicester achieved one of the greatest feats in the history of professional football, impressively winning the Premier League with a team that many initially considered likely to be relegated. It was a once-in-a-lifetime victory and that success fueled the club’s results for some years. Between 2019 and 2021, he finished fifth in the league twice and won the FA Cup, the old national cup of English football. Last year instead he won the Community Shield, played the European cups, reaching the semi-final of the Conference League against Roma, and finished the championship in eighth place.

In an increasingly rich and competitive Premier League, even in the lower positions of the table, Leicester paid for the many difficulties they had this season with relegation, which ended with 9 games won and 22 lost out of 38 played, and three different managers .

