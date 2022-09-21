One of the first faces that comes to mind is that of goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. The Dane, son of art, his father won the European Championship with Denmark in 1992, he was the extreme defender of that team that, upsetting any prediction and logic, wins the Premier League in the 2015/16 season, but the specialty of the house is to take home unexpected titles. After 11 seasons at the King Power Stadium, Schmeichel leaves Leicester to join Nice.