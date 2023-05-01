Home » Leicester – Everton 2:2, Leicester drew with Everton after an unconverted penalty
Leicester – Everton 2:2, Leicester drew with Everton after an unconverted penalty

Leicester are 16th in the table and only a score separates them from the relegation zone. Everton, who have not won a seventh league game in a row, are in penultimate 19th position. He is still one point behind today’s opponent.

Table:
1. Manchester City 32 24 4 4 84:30 76
2. Arsenal 33 23 6 4 78:38 75
3. Newcastle 33 18 11 4 61:27 65
4. Manchester United 32 19 6 7 49:39 63
5. Liverpool 33 16 8 9 65:42 56
6. Tottenham 34 16 6 12 63:57 54
7. Aston Villa 34 16 6 12 46:42 54
8. Brighton 31 15 7 9 61:40 52
9. Brentford 34 12 14 8 52:44 50
10. Fulham 33 13 6 14 45:45 45
11. Crystal Palace 34 10 10 14 35:45 40
12. Chelsea 32 10 9 13 30:35 39
13. Bournemouth 34 11 6 17 36:64 39
14. Wolverhampton 34 10 7 17 29:50 37
15. West Ham United 33 9 7 17 37:47 34
16. Leicester 34 8 6 20 46:59 30
17. Leeds 34 7 9 18 43:67 30
18. Nottingham 34 7 9 18 30:62 30
19. Everton 34 6 11 17 27:52 29
20. Southampton 34 6 6 22 28:60 24
