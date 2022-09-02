Third consecutive victory for the Red Devils, despite suffering at the home of the last in the standings. CR7 enters in the 63rd minute but makes his presence felt on the pitch. Arsenal arrives at Old Trafford on Sunday

Another step forward. Small, because the Leicester win is as small as the 1-0 final, but United put together 3 consecutive Premier League wins for the first time since December. At the King Power Stadium the Red Devils suffered more than they should against the bottom of the table, spending much of the second half defending themselves with the comfort of the match scored by Sancho in the 25th minute. They did not concede the equal more for adversary demerits than for their own merits. But the victories accumulate, and United will arrive at the terrible exam on Sunday at 5.30 pm in Old Trafford against Arsenal, leaders with full points, with the comfort of three consecutive victories. And with an extra Ronaldo: in the second half the Portuguese, to whom the transfer market did not bring a new address, was the most dangerous of United, demonstrating that for him a place in the team should exist.

the keys — United with two faces: racing in the first half in which it seemed to be able to crush Leicester, convoluted in the second half, frightened by the great punishment of Maddison that De Gea removed from the intersection. The first 45 ‘are what Ten Hag wants: pressing, creativity, thrust on the outside, Rashford and Sancho who run, exchange positions in attack and are understood as marvelously as in the occasion of the 1-0. And the defense with Lisandro Martinez, voted player of the month for August, which gives security to the entire department. In the second half, Ronaldo and the decline of Leicester managed to drag United out of that area in which he was confined. The Portuguese is still the best among the strikers available to Ten Hag, despite the 37 years, the desire to leave and the alleged non-adaptability to the all-rush and pressing system of the Dutch coach: given that he remained, we might as well exploit him because as he has demonstrated last season, the number 1 public danger remains. Leicester remain last in the standings with only one point and for the first time this season did not score: Brendan Rodgers has a lot of work to do, but now that the transfer market is over and with he the constant sirens trying to lure his best pieces elsewhere, can focus on saving the Foxes. See also Manchester United suffered the Premier League’s first defeat in nearly 4 games

the match — United beautiful and in control in the first half, but the goal comes in the best scoring opportunity: ball inside Rashford, Sancho slips the defense and on 23 ‘he scores his second goal in three games. Leicester is too light and bewildered to react, and goes to rest under 1-0.

De Gea had to overcome himself to remove a Maddison free-kick from the intersection in the 51st minute and United went into trouble, crushed by their opponents in their own half. Casemiro’s entry in the 59th minute does not change the situation, and then Ten Hag in the 68th minute Ronaldo plays. The situation improves more because Leicester falls than for United’s merits, but CR7 at the center of the attack is a danger in the heads of the opposing defenders who creates the best opportunities when the Red Devils return to attack in the final. The result does not change, but these minutes could be a new start for Ronaldo.

