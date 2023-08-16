Leinier Domínguez Draws First Match Against Fabiano Caruana in Chess World Cup Quarterfinals

Cuban Grandmaster Leinier Domínguez Draws in Quarterfinals of Chess World Cup

Leinier Domínguez, the Cuban chess player who was nationalized in the US, made a draw in his first match of the quarterfinals at the Chess World Cup. The tournament, held in Baku, Azerbaijan, saw Domínguez face off against Fabiano Caruana. Despite taking an initial advantage with the white pieces, Domínguez made some mistakes allowing Caruana to improve his position on the board, ultimately resulting in a draw.

The match, which featured an Italian Opening and lasted 71 sets, showcased the skills of both players. The quarterfinals will continue with a rematch scheduled for Wednesday, where Domínguez will play with black chips. If another draw occurs, quick games will be used to determine the winner. Only one of the two players will advance to the semifinals.

This performance by Domínguez marks a career-best for the Cuban chess player, as he has never before reached the sixth round of the world tournament or placed among the top eight players in the world. The 2023 FIDE World Cup will conclude on August 25, after eight rounds of the Open tournament are completed. The tournament uses a knockout system, consisting of a two-game match and a tiebreaker if necessary. The top three winners in each section will qualify for the 2024 Candidates tournament.

The prize pool for the tournament amounts to $2.5 million, with $1,834,000 allocated for the Open section and $676,250 for the women’s tournament. Domínguez is the only chess player born in Cuba and Latin America who remains in action in the competition.

Interestingly, the official Cuban media has not mentioned Domínguez’s performance, likely due to his outspoken criticism of the human rights violations occurring on the island under the current regime. Despite this, Domínguez continues to excel in the Chess World Cup and represents the hopes of many chess enthusiasts in the region.

