Leipzig captain: 0-5 Liverpool need to learn a lesson for the German Super Cup battle against Bayern due to too many personal mistakes

Live it, July 23. Leipzig lost 0-5 to Liverpool in the warm-up match. The two generals in the team, Gulasi and Orban, both reflected.

Captain Gulasi said: “We made mistakes in the game and Liverpool punished us. The first half was not as smooth as we thought. We wanted to organize the game from the back, but it didn’t work well. Personal mistakes in the second half And a lot. We need to fix that before next Saturday[Bayern in the German Super Cup]. We need to get the ball back.”

Central defender Orban said: “We shouldn’t have conceded so many goals, we should have been able to equalize the score in the first half. We made a lot of very low-level mistakes, and mistakes in front of opponents of this level will be punished. Hope We can learn from this home defeat because the game against Bayern will be just as difficult.”

