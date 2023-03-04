Leipzig manager Max Eberl has defended player transfers from Austrian series champions Red Bull Salzburg to sister club RB Leipzig. “In the long run, I’m just trying to get the best players to Leipzig – and if the best player is playing for a possible replacement for Konny Laimer in Salzburg, then I’ll keep looking around there,” said the 49-year-old on Friday evening at DAZN.

A few days ago, midfielder Nicolas Seiwald became known. The 21-year-old will go to Leipzig after the current season and could take the place of his ÖFB team-mate Konrad Laimer, who is due to move to Bayern Munich. Seiwald will be the 20th player to move from Salzburg to Leipzig since 2010. “He is very young, he is very hungry, great potential – accordingly perfect RB transfer,” Eberl explained the Seiwald commitment.

Eberl previously criticized change

During his tenure as manager of Borussia Mönchengladbach, the current RB manager had criticized transfers between the RB clubs Leipzig and Salzburg. “What bothers me about RB is this pushing of players from Salzburg to Leipzig and from Leipzig to Salzburg. That has a bad aftertaste for me because they basically have two squads,” Eberl said in 2016.

“I said something about it as an opponent at the time. Seven years later, the world has turned in football,” Eberl now explained his change of mind. Salzburg is a club “where we look, so we have no advantage,” said Eberl. “As with any other club, we will try to bring the best players to Leipzig.”